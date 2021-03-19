The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team made it a three-peat with 50-45 win over Greenwood in the District 14 tournament championship game on Friday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green (15-10) controlled the glass with Meadow Tisdale and LynKaylah James and used a strong defensive effort to slip past the Lady Gators and make it three straight district tournament titles.
“We have to defend and rebound nightly, so when we don’t shoot the ball well it still gives you a chance to win,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “I thought our defense held true when it mattered. They made some tough shots at the end to keep it interesting, but our defense held true when it mattered. LynKaylah and Meadow went after every dadgum rebound. We have to have that moving forward.”
Greenwood (11-7) entered looking for its first district title since 2003. The Lady Gators went toe-to-toe with the Lady Purples for most of the night before BG finally got some separation late.
Bowling Green started 0-for-7 from the field, but only trailed 4-1 before Tisdale ended the drought. Kiyah Gray’s 3-pointer gave the Lady Purples a 9-6 advantage late in the first quarter and the margin grew to as much as seven before Jacqueline Jackson’s two free throws trimmed the deficit to 25-20 at halftime.
The Lady Purples extended the lead back to 33-24 late in the third, when Jackson sparked an 8-0 run by Greenwood to trim the deficit to one early in the fourth quarter. Bowling Green was able to answer with seven straight -- including a 3 from James to extend the margin back to eight with 4:25 left.
Greenwood was unable to get the deficit under six until Leia Trinh’s jumper at the buzzer.
“It means a lot,” James said. “We were trying to get our seniors a win. It’s their last year and we didn’t want them to go out sad. I feel like we all contributed, we all scored, we had to do what we had to do. It was a physical game, but I feel like we pulled it out for the most part.”
Gray led the Lady Purples with 14 points.
“It felt really good,” Gray said. “My teammates supported me and all the shots I took. They wouldn’t let me lose my confidence.”
Janiyah Bailey had 11 points off the bench, while James finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Tisdale had six points and 16 rebounds to help the Lady Purples outrebound Greenwood 45-29.
Trinh led the Lady Gators with 19 points, while Jackson added 16 points.
“I can’t say enough about my girls,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “I saw a fight in them tonight that I have continued to see all year. We’ve never quit. Everything that we have done this year we have built off the game before. The fight in us tonight was big. This is a good one to build off of.”
Both teams advance to the region tournament, which begins Thursday at campus sites.
GHS 8 12 9 16 -- 45
BGHS 11 14 8 17 -- 50
GHS -- Trinh 19, Jackson 16, Milam 4, Evans 3, Lovall 3.
BG - Gray 14, J. Bailey 11, James 11, T. Bailey 8, Tisdale 6.