It was a historic win for the Warren East girls’ soccer team, which breezed past Allen County-Scottsville 10-0 in the opening round of the District 15 Tournament on Saturday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (16-3) advanced to the first district championship in program history and punched its first-ever ticket to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins next week at Greenwood High School.
“It’s two big firsts – a district championship game for us to play in and then a chance to play in the region tournament,” Warren East coach Will Eller said. “Our girls have set a goal all year long about playing in the district championship game. They have put in the work to do it.”
The Lady Raiders showed why they were the top seed in the district tournament – striking quickly against Allen County-Scottsville (4-14-2).
Deca Burr started the scoring in the first minute and added her second goal from about 25 yards out seven minutes later. The lead grew to 3-0 when ACS goalie Gabby Corbett tried to clear in front of the net, but her kick deflected off of Warren East’s Madison Hymer.
The Lady Raiders added an own goal and a third goal from Burr in the 16th minute to make the score 5-0. Burr added two more goals in the final seven minutes to give Warren East a 7-0 halftime lead.
“One of our things this year has been playing our game, no matter who we are playing, and making sure we play at the speed we want to play,” Eller said. “Today we came out and went at the pace we wanted to play.”
Alyssa Matlock’s penalty kick early in the second half added to the lead. Burr made the score 9-0 in the 59th minute and Abbie Rigsby finished the game off four minutes later.
“This is what we have been working for all year, all season,” Burr said. “It’s really going to be a big game tomorrow. Hopefully, we come out on top.”
Burr finished with six goals, bringing her season total to 50.
“She’s been great for us all year long,” Eller said. “The thing that I love about Deca Burr is the fact that she is a complete forward. She can score goals from any angle. She looks to play in her teammates and more importantly she presses and defends as hard as anybody else on our field. She does everything you ask for a player to do and she has been huge for us this year.”
Warren East finished with 28 shots on goal. Corbett had nine saves before leaving with an injury. Chloe Sweeney relieved Corbett and finished with nine saves.
ACS, in its first season of girls’ varsity soccer, had zero shots.
Warren East will face Barren County at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday for the District 15 championship. The Lady Raiders swept the season series, both one-goal wins. Warren East beat Barren County at home last week.
“It is truly nice to know that we have qualified for the region and we get to do something we have never done before, but our thing this whole year is that the most important game is the one in front of us,” Eller said. “The most important game for us is Sunday, playing Barren County and completing our season the way we want to complete it.”