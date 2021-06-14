LEXINGTON – The Warren East softball team is back in the quarterfinals of the state tournament after a 5-0 win Monday over Henderson County at John Cropp Stadium.
Pitcher Emma Markham held Henderson County's offense in check, and Warren East used a big sixth inning to pull away and move on in its quest for the program’s first state title.
Warren East is now two wins away from a third straight trip to the state championship game.
“It’s exciting,” Markham said. “This is what we have been working for all season. To (move on in) the state tournament, it means the world.”
Markham allowed three hits, striking out eight to run her season total to 352. She eclipsed the school record of 347 strikeouts in a season set by former teammate Katie Gardner.
Henderson County’s only serious threat came in the fourth, when two runners reached with one out. Markham got out of it by striking out Taylor Troutman and getting Jamaya Byrum to fly out in foul territory.
“I told Markham before the game, ‘Go break the record. Go get the win,’ ” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “That lineup for Henderson County – we faced them for the middle school state championship back when Emma was an eighth grader and we beat them 1-0 – they are tough. They can swing it. They can play. They know what they are doing. Markham was just a little bit better today.”
Warren East (27-13-1) took the lead for good in the second on aggressive baserunning from Lydia Jones, who scored from first after a wild pitch third strike to Markham and a throwing error trying to get Markham out at first.
“Jones takes off to second and I was content to stay right there because here comes the throw down to first,” McKinney said. “Jones is the one that saw it either hit Markham or whatever and kick away. Because of the way Jones read it and ran towards me, I was able to send her home. You have to give Lydia Jones a lot of credit on that play.”
The Lady Raiders finally pulled away in the sixth. With two on and two out, pinch-hitter Rileigh Jones doubled the lead with an RBI single to center.
“I told her that whatever is going to happen is going to happen, but I need you to swing at least two times this at-bat,” McKinney said. “What a big moment for Ryleigh Jones and us.”
A pair of walks loaded the bases for Lucy Patterson, who lined a two-run single up the middle to make the score 5-0 – sealing Warren East’s return trip to the quarterfinals.
“Coach McKinney got me pumped up and very excited to get the other runners in,” Patterson said. “It was good to know at the end when we really needed to push through that we got everybody in.”
Patterson paced the offense with three hits and a walk. The Lady Raiders finished with five hits total.
Warren East advances to face Green County on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. The Lady Raiders lost to Green County 4-2 on May 25.
“We are just very excited to be in the final eight again,” McKinney said. “Us and Pendleton County are the only ones from 2019 that can say they are back to the final eight here at UK in 2021.”
HCHS 000 000 0 - 0 3 2
WEHS 010 004 X - 5 5 0
WP: Markham LP: Hill