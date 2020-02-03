The Warren East girls' basketball team picked up where it left off in its previous game, breezing past Greenwood 65-42 on Monday at Warren East High School.
After using a 27-0 fourth-quarter run to rally back from 15 points down and stun the Lady Gators on Friday, Warren East (13-6 overall, 3-2 District 14) started strong and kept control throughout in Monday's rematch to earn the season sweep over Greenwood.
"I told them before the game, 'Let's carry that momentum that we had Friday. Let's not dig ourselves a hole,' which is what we like to do," Warren East coach Jennifer Neville said. "This game we came out and we hit our shots and we executed."
Greenwood (10-9, 0-6) scored the opening bucket, but struggled from there - going 1-for-11 from the field and committing eight turnovers. That allowed the Lady Raiders to take complete control, using a 16-0 run to push in front 16-2.
Warren East kept control from there, able to thwart every Lady Gator rally.
The Lady Raiders led 30-14 late in the first half, with Greenwood getting within 10 points twice in the third quarter before Warren East put the game away with a 15-2 run that made the score 55-32 early in the fourth quarter.
Greenwood was unable to get closer than 18 the rest of the way.
Warren East held the Lady Gators to 24.6 percent shooting and forced 24 turnovers.
"It's an all out, go get it type of defense and it causes havoc," Neville said. "That's what we were trying to do, make them rush shots. And they missed a lot of rushed shots, so that helped. The key for us tonight, that we didn't do in the first half on Friday, was to get those shots and then go get the rebound."
Lucy Patterson led Warren East with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Tamaya Bailey and Olivia Price added 12 points each.
"It's very nice to have success in one game and then have it in another game (against same team)," Patterson said. "It's good to know the defense is that strong and it can work like that."
Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 14 points, while Kayla Grant added 10 points.
Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said turnovers was the difference in the game.
"That's where you have to really bear down and you have to understand that the turnovers you are committing are giving them extra possessions," Simpson said. "If we have 24 turnovers in a game, then that is 24 extra possessions you are giving them. Let's say they score on half of them, then that is 24 points you are giving them that they shouldn't have had.
"We talked about what we had to do to beat the press and we did a good job of it at some points, but we are still (not) doing a lot of basic fundamental things. That is what it boils down to."
Both teams return to action at 6 p.m. on Monday. Greenwood will host Barren County, while Warren East plays at Russellville
GHS 4 14 14 10 – 42
WEHS 16 15 17 17 – 65
GHS – Trinh 14, Grant 10, Milam 6, Lasley 4, Une 3, Keener 3, Lovall 2.
LC – Patterson 23, Bailey 12, Price 12, Sparks 7, Hymer 5, Forrester 4, Miller 2.
