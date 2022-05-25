Host Warren East won the girls' team championship and Butler County claimed the boys' team title Tuesday in the Class 2A, Region 2 track and field meet.
In the girls' competition, Warren East tallied 102 points to top runner-up Elizabethtown (70). Nelson County (66) and LaRue County (66) tied for third, followed by Glasgow (57), Bardstown (47), John Hardin (44), Breckinridge County (44), Warren Central (24), Thomas Nelson (10), Butler County (10), Taylor County (7), Adair County (6), Hart County (2), Marion County (2) and Franklin-Simpson (1).
Butler County's boys' team scored 102 points to win. Bardstown (95) was second, followed by Thomas Nelson (88), Warren East (61), Elizabethtown 944), Warren Central (35), LaRue County (34), Taylor County (32), Marion County (18), John Hardin (17), Glasgow (17), Adair County (7), Nelson County (5), Hart County (2) and Allen County-Scottsville (1).
The Lady Raiders posted numerous top-two finishes to automatically qualify for next week's Class 2A state meet, set for June 3 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Amiyah Carter tallied two individual region championships in the 100-meter dash (12.77 seconds) and triple jump (34 feet, 5.50 inches). Carter also ran anchor on a pair of second-place relays, joining Cheyenne Stark, Makenna Rine and Natajia Alexander to finish second in both the 400 relay (50.35) and 800 relay (1:47.52).
Warren East's Kaylee Miller was also a two-time individual regional champion after winning both the shot put (31-01.75) and discus (91-1). Tanayah Woods added a first-place finish in the 100 hurdles (15.89) and Rine tallied second-place finishes in both the 100 (12.84) and 200 (26.67).
Glasgow's Maryonna Bradley won regional titles in both the 200 (26.16) and long jump (16-06.50), plus joined Cynthia Austin, Mikiya Fogle and Caroline Murphy in the Lady Scotties' first-place 400 relay (50.05).
Murphy claimed a regional title in the high jump (5-04) and took second in both the 100 hurdles (16.21) and 300 hurdles (48.41).
Mia Cardillo led Warren Central's girls with a second-place finish in the triple jump (33-11).
In the boys' meet, Butler County's Josh Morris was a three-time individual regional champion after winning the 100 (11.09), 200 (22.24) and 400 (50.25). Morris also anchored the Bears' first-place 1,600 relay (3:33.48), combining with Zach Phelps, Landon Binion and Parker Smith for the win.
Binion claimed a win in the 300 hurdles (41.11) and took second in the 110 hurdles (16.37), plus anchored Butler County's first-place 800 relay (1:34.13) that also included Phelps, Luke Laughing and Kyle Chambers.
Warren East's Isaiah Ghee, Le Quentin Flippin, Connor Doyle and Kavon Faison combined to win the 400 relay (45.24), and that same group took second in the 800 relay (1:34.14). The Raiders' Jacob Dockery, Jacob Jimenez, Andrew McGuffey and Trevor Hudnall also got a runner-up finish in the 3,200 relay (8:53.87).
Warren East's Emmanuel Summers tallied a second-place finish in the discus (131-11).
Warren Central's Malik Jefferson took second in the triple jump (40-8.50), and the Dragons' Izayiah Villafuerte, Jefferson, Summy Manirakiza and Deanglo Patterson finished second in the 400 relay (45.27).
Class 1A, Region 2
Edmonson County's girls' team posted a third-place finish in the Class 1A, Region 2 track and field meet Tuesday at Apollo High School in Owensboro.
Bethlehem won the girls' competition with 112 points, followed by Green County (94.5) and Edmonson County (73). Russellville finished eighth with 31 points.
In the boys' meet, Green County won the team title with 138 points, followed by Fort Knox (120). Edmonson County finished fifth with 29 points, and Russellville was 10th with 11 points.
Edmonson County's Karrington Peger was a two-time regional champion in the girls' meet after winning both the discus (98-02.00) and shot put (31-02.50).
Also qualifying for state was Edmonson's Cariann Williams in the 800 (2:37.13) and Caroline Parsley in the 1,600 (6:00.48). The Lady Cats also took second in the 1,600 relay (4:29.14) and 3,200 relay (10:57.51).
Russellville's Jermani Morris claimed a pair of girls' individual regional championships, winning both the 100 (13.14) and 200 (27.89).
In the boys' meet, Edmonson County's Landon Franich won the high jump (5-10), and the Wildcats added a second-place finish in the 3,200 relay (8:58.53).