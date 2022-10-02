New district, new hardware – Warren East’s girls’ soccer team made a little school history on Sunday.
The Lady Raiders, playing in their first season in District 15, topped visiting Barren County 4-0 in Sunday’s district tournament championship to claim Warren East’s first-ever district tournament championship in soccer.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Warren East senior goalkeeper Abbey Minor said. “It means so much to us. We’ve been working this entire season, putting in so much work just to get to this moment. This has been our goal since Day 1 coming out and deciding this is what we all wanted.”
Warren East (17-3) got another big scoring day from Deca Burr, who tallied a hat trick with four goals in the win. Burr tallied 10 goals over the two-game tournament to earn MVP honors.
For the season, Burr has 54 goals.
“I have worked for many years,” Burr said. “I’ve gone seasons where I’ve scored two or three (goals) a season. This year I dialed in and I’ve worked hard all year to do what I do.”
The Lady Raiders put consistent pressure on the Trojanettes in the first half, taking advantage of a strong breeze at their backs to unleash plenty of scoring chances.
Burr finally broke through with 11:45 left in the first half off a cross from teammate Abbie Rigsby. Burr received the pass in the middle of the penalty box and connected on a shot that hit the crossbar and caromed into the goal.
Less than three minutes later, Burr struck again when Rylee Bratcher found her in the box for another opportunity. Burr did the rest, beating Trojanettes goalkeeper Kassidy White to double East’s lead.
The second half reversed the field, and Barren County (9-9-1) had its chance to work with a favorable wind. The Trojanettes went on the attack, with Minor saving a dangerous header by Hadley Adams in the 50th minute and then stopping a good chance by Eva Edberg in the 61st minute.
Minor tallied eight of her nine saves in the final 40 minutes.
“We knew the second half would be tricky,” Warren East coach William Eller said. “We knew that they would want to push and have to come out because it’s a championship game – you can’t sit back. And of course the wind was just blowing nicely in this direction, so it was just kind of set up to be a pretty hard-fought finish for us. But we wouldn’t want anything easy.”
Burr got her hat trick with 9:49 to play when Rigsby forwarded a through ball to her in the box for a one-on-one chance. Burr finished with a shot to the right corner.
Then with just more than two minutes to go, Burr capped the scoring with a free kick that she hooked over White for the game’s final tally.
Joining Burr on the all-tournament team for East were Minor, Bratcher, Rigsby and Alyssa Matlock.
Barren County’s Madison Crowe, Macy Lockhart and Edberg were also named to the all-tournament team. Both teams advance to next week’s Region 4 tournament, which starts Sunday.
“Our girls set a goal at the beginning of preseason that they would work and do whatever it took to be district champs this year and they followed through on their word,” Eller said. “They worked hard, they grinded all year and they did not let setbacks affect us. They’ve done everything that we’ve asked them to do. We’re truly proud of them and truly proud of what this history-making team has done.”{&end}