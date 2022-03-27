Warren East's softball team won the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament with a pair of home victories Saturday, as the Lady Raiders topped Russell County 13-0 in five innings before downing Franklin-Simpson 16-1 in four innings in the championship.
Emma Markham, Haylie Brasel, Rileigh Jones and Lydia Jones all made the all-tournament team for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (4-0) is back in action Tuesday at District 14 rival Bowling Green.
Franklin-Simpson (5-2) opened the tournament with a 13-1 win in five innings over Allen-County Scottsville. Allie Utley was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Lilly Ferguson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Hanna Arthur was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Kloie Smith went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Shelby Caudill had a double and two RBIs, and Lexi Holleman also drove in two runs.
Arthur tossed a complete game for the win.
Against Warren East, Holleman tallied the Lady Wildcats' lone RBI.
Franklin-Simpson visits Greenwood on Monday.
Greenwood 8, Male 3
Greenwood claimed a pair of victories at Male on Saturday, topping Christian County 14-4 in six innings and beating the host Bulldogs 8-3.
The Lady Gators' Josi Morrison had a huge game against Christian County, slamming two home runs as part of a 4-for-5 day at the plate. She finished with seven RBIs.
Lydia Kirby went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, Allyson Smith was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Lily Travis was 3-for-4, Caitlyn Oliver went 3-for-5 and Savannah White was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Savannah Warwick added an RBI in the win.
Abigail Byrd started in the circle and earned the win, allowing four runs (one earned) while striking out six in three innings. Kayden Murray pitched the final three innings to earn the save, striking out seven.
Morrison connected on her third home run of the day against Male, while Kirby got her second as part of a two-RBI game. Oliver was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Smith had a double and an RBI and Mallory Jones also drove in a run.
Murray went all seven innings to earn the win, striking out 13.
Greenwood (4-0) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
South Warren 12, Shelbyville Central 0
South Warren claimed a pair of victories in Saturday's Southern Warrior Classic, topping Lincoln County (Tenn.) 4-1 and beating Shelbyville Central (Tenn.) 12-0 in four innings in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Selynna Metcalfe tossed a complete game to earn the win against Lincoln County allowing one run off two hits and a walk while striking out four. Katie Walker had a double and an RBI, and Elly Bennett added an RBI for the Spartans.
McLaine Hudson tallied a pair of triples and an RBI as part of her 3-for-3 game against Shelbyville. Walker was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, Metcalfe had a double and three RBIs, Avery Skaggs notched a double and an RBI, Layla Ogden drove in two runs, and Courtney Norwood and Hope White each added an RBI.
Kendall Willingham earned the win, allowing no runs off two hits with a pair of strikeouts in four innings.
South Warren (5-0) visits Daviess County on Monday.
Warren Central 8, Kenwood 3
Warren Central split of pair of road games Saturday, beating Kenwood (Tenn.) 8-3 before falling 15-0 to host Todd County Central in four innings.
Mackenzie Rose was 3-for-4 with three runs scored to lead the Lady Dragons against Kenwood. Jazlyn Glover was 2-for-4 with a double and scored two runs, Emma Updegraff tallied an RBI, Edith Burns had a triple and scored a run, and Parker Hawks had a double and scored a run.
Natalie Naftel fired a complete game to earn the win, allowing three runs (two earned) off five hits while striking out 11.
Updegraff and Jewel Walterman tallied the Lady Dragons' lone hits against Todd County Central.
Warren Central (2-4) visits Adair County on Monday.
Baseball
Franklin-Simpson 5, Russell County 4
Franklin-Simpson beat Hart County 11-7 and then topped Russell County 5-4 to win the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 championship Saturday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Against Hart County, Dalton Fiveash tallied two triples and two RBIs, Justin Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Luke Richardson connected for a solo home run, Brevin Scott was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Connor Vincent went 2-for-4 with an RBI and John West was 2-for-4.
Scott earned the win in relief, tossing two scoreless innings while striking out three.
Cole Wix was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI against Russell County. Fiveash added a home run, a double and an RBI, Jones was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Vincent was 2-for-2 and Ben Banton had a double and an RBI.
Richardson started and got the win, allowing four runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven. Fiveash earned the save after tossing the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing no hits or walks while fanning two.
Franklin-Simpson (6-2) hosts Hopkinsville on Monday.
Bowling Green 13, Owensboro 3
Host Bowling Green picked up a pair of wins Saturday, topping South Oldham 9-5 and beating Owensboro 13-3 in five innings.
Turner Nottmeier led the way for the Purples against South Oldham with a 3-for-4 day that included a double and two RBIs. Patrick Forbes was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Spencer Newman went 2-for-2, Dillon Maners had a triple and two RBIs, and Nathaniel Roof and Trent Warden each added an RBI.
Dawson Hall started and earned the win, allowing a run while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.
Forbes homered and drove in a pair of runs against Owensboro. Blake Ginter added two hits, Nottmeier had a double and three RBIs, while Ethan Madison, Newman and Maners each drove in a run.
Forbes started and picked up the win, allowing three unearned runs while striking out 11 in four innings.
Bowling Green (6-0) hosts Apollo on Monday.
Warren East 8, Todd County Central 1
Warren East earned a pair of home wins Saturday, beating Madisonville-North Hopkins 11-1 in five innings before downing Todd County Central 8-1.
Against MNH, East's Austin Comer went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI, Tray Price was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Colton Edwards and Drake Young chipped in with two RBIs apiece, and Camden Elkins and Caiden Murrell each had an RBI.
Trevor Hudnall started and earned the win, allowing one unearned run while fanning four in four innings.
Maddox Tarrence drove in three runs in the Raiders' win over TCC. Young was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Chase Carver went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Braylen Lee was 2-for-3, Edwards and Wyatt Nesbitt each went 2-for-4, and Ayden Barrick added an RBI.
Raiders starting pitcher Micah Ford earned the winning, firing five scoreless innings while striking out five.
Warren East (4-1) hosts Glasgow on Monday.
Logan County 17, Glasgow 12
Visiting Logan County prevailed 17-12 in an extra-inning slugfest against host Glasgow on Saturday.
Harper Butler homered and drove in six runs for the Cougars. Langston Hinton had three hits including a home run and drove in three, Chance Sweeney totaled three hits and two RBIs, Davin Yates and Caleb McCoy each tallied two RBIs and Wyatt Blake hit a solo home run in the nine-inning game.
Sweeney earned the win in relief by tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
For the Scotties, Jackson Poland delivered a four-hit day, Boone Hatton drove in three runs, Weston Carroll was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Easton Jessie was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Hunter Scott had a double and two RBIs and Ashton Cerwinske added an RBI.
Logan County (3-4) hosts District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Glasgow (2-5) visits Warren East on Monday.
Girls' tennis
Greenwood 3, Assumption 2
Greenwood's girls' tennis team won the Match Madness tournament Friday and Saturday in Louisville.
The Lady Gators opened with a 3-2 win over Manual, with No. 1 singles player Arden Dethridge topping Shanayu Deo 6-1, 6-2. Greenwood's No. 1 doubles team of Greer Glosick and Avery Overmohle won their match 6-0, 6-2, and the Lady Gators' No. 2 doubles team of Kate Young and Maria Crowe won 6-4, 6-0.
Greenwood beat Marshall County 3-2. The Lady Gators' No. 1 doubles team of Glosick and Overmohle, and the No. 2 doubles squad of Young and Crowe won their matches, and Greenwood's No. 3 singles player Addison Hales won her match 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (8) against Marshall's Cassidy Parker.
In the final against Assumption, Greenwood's two doubles teams both posted victories and the Lady Gators' No. 2 singles player Jenny Zheng won her match 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (2) against Isabel Winebrenner to secure a 3-2 victory.
Track and field
RUN Town Distance Festival
Barren County got a 1-2 finish from Gracie Reed and Chesney McPherson in the girls' 3,200-meter run at Saturday's RUN Town Distance Festival hosted by Bethlehem High School in Bardstown.
Reed finished in 11 minutes, 34.37 seconds and McPherson was right behind in 11:34.82.
No other Barren County athletes competed in the meet.