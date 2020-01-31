Jenny Neville’s message to her Warren East Lady Raiders entering the fourth quarter at Greenwood on Friday was received loud and clear.
She told them, despite trailing by 15 points, to keep their composure and to keep battling. She and her staff decided to ramp up the defensive intensity, going into an all-out pressure trap, and it paid off as the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Gators 27-0 in the final period to win 54-42.
“They told me in the locker room that we went on a 27-0 run and that gives me chill bumps. That’s just a testament to what this team can do,” Neville said. “They’re very good and can score quickly.”
Leia Trinh connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Greenwood (10-8 overall, 0-5 District 14) a 12-9 lead over Warren East (12-6, 3-2) at the end of the first quarter and the Lady Gators started the second on a 10-2 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Megan Une and K.K. Keener to take a 22-11 lead.
The Lady Gators added seven straight points later in the quarter, scoring 15 of the first 19 in the period, before Hailey Hymer connected on a long 3-pointer before the halftime horn – a sign of big shots to come for the senior guard.
“I think that shot kind of brought my intensity up, and then the team just started coming together more and we were playing better and it made me hit more shots,” Hymer, who finished with a team-high 14 points, said.
Greenwood got nine points in the third from Trinh and outscored Warren East 13-11 in the frame to take a 42-27 lead into the fourth. Trinh led the Lady Gators with 14 points, while Une and Keener each had seven.
“Our defense was great. We were playing defense exactly how we wanted it to be,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “We didn’t want their defense to control their offense and it went the complete opposite – our defense was controlling our offense and we were stymieing them in the half court, which is exactly what we wanted to do.”
But from there, the comeback was on.
Caroline Forrester, who missed two weeks due to injury, grabbed an offensive rebound – one of her 10 rebounds in the game – and was fouled on the putback attempt. She made the first free throw and missed the second, but Lucy Patterson grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Kelsey Sparks, who connected on the 3-pointer.
“The last two district games we’ve led. We were up by 15 and we led against Central by I think seven, and we said, ‘This is our Achilles’ heel. We can’t show our youth right now. We’ve got to take care of the ball and we cannot turn the ball over,’ “ Simpson said. “It went against everything we told them not to do and we’ve just got to show more confidence in the fourth quarter and we’ve got to show more composure to do the little things if we’re going to take the next step as a team.”
Hymer made her second 3-pointer to give Warren East seven points less than a minute into the fourth.
“I told Hailey Hymer and I told Kelsey Sparks that they knocked down two big shots right there to get us going and that was our spark,” Neville said. “That got us going.”
The Lady Raiders forced 12 turnovers in the period. Hymer had 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer to give Greenwood a 44-42 lead after a Forrester offensive rebound, and Patterson had eight. Patterson finished with 13 points and Olivia Price had 13.
“We were just jumped on. We weren’t playing good at all in the first half,” Hymer said. “We didn’t play come out ready to play. In the second half we just came out with more intensity.”
Warren East had scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth by that point, and added 10 more to close out the 54-42 victory over a team they’ll face again Monday at 6 p.m. at Warren East.
WEHS 9 7 11 27 – 54
GHS 12 17 13 0 – 42
WEHS – Hymer 14, Price 13, Patterson 13, Forrester 7, Bailey 4, Sparks 3.
GHS – Trinh 14, Une 7, Keener 7, Grant 6, Milam 4, Lovell 2, Lasley 2.
Boys
Greenwood 67, Warren East 54
Greenwood’s first meeting with Warren East on Jan. 17 came down to the second half, after the two were tied 30-all after three quarters.
On Friday at the Swamp, the Gators required another second-half effort and overcame a five-point halftime deficit to pull out a 67-54 victory over the Raiders.
“We decided to guard those guys. I don’t know what the start was of that game. That was not our team,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “We’ve had two really intense days of practice and I thought that would carry over to have an aggressive, fiery start, and we just didn’t have it.
“They came out and they made some shots and that’s what we’ve talked about the last two days, is how capable (they are). ... They scared us the last time we played them, scared us even more tonight, so I really commend (Warren East) coach (Brandon) Combs and the Raiders for coming in here and giving us all we wanted tonight.”
Warren East (3-15 overall, 0-5 District 14) led by as many as 12 in the first half, but a 10-0 run late in the second quarter helped get the Gators (14-9, 4-2) within two, before Bo Yoakem connected on his second 3-pointer to put the Raiders up 30-25 heading into the break.
“We were trying to keep them off balance and they missed some some shots they’ve been normally making,” Combs said. “ ... I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo, but second half those shots, being the great shooters Greenwood has, started going in.”
Isaiah Andrews started the second half with a layup to put Warren East up by seven, but is was answered by a 13-2 run that featured two 3-pointers from Marc Grant and one from Noah Stansbury. Stansbury’s came with 3:05 to play in the third and gave the Gators their first lead of the night and Grant’s second capped off the run with Greenwood leading 38-34.
From there, the Gators continued to build the lead with a spark from Brakton Stinnett off the bench. He had a layup following a 3-pointer from Will Gaddis and ended the quarter with a buzzer-beating triple to put Greenwood up 48-41.
“Brak is a kid that we’ve known all year has had the opportunity to help us in our rotation, and I commend his work ethic,” McCoy said. “He wasn’t playing a lot early, he started playing very well at the JV level, we’ve thrown him in there the last couple of weeks and the kid’s fearless. ... Tonight, he was our spark.”
Kaleb Matlock opened the third with a 3-pointer, but Stinnett followed with a jumper to cap off his seven-point night. Noah Stansbury led the Gators with 17 points, Cade Stinnett had 15 and Grant had 14.
“We weren’t scoring the ball very well and we had to drive the ball. Driving the ball really helped our shooters open up and hit a lot of 3s,” Brakton Stinnett said. “That really helped us in the win.”
With a 54-49 advantage, Grant stole and inbound attempt from Warren East and found Stansbury open on the wing for a 3-pointer that put the Gators up 57-49 and from there Greenwood made 8 of 10 free throws to close out the 67-54 victory.
Andrews opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and Warren East continued on an 11-3 run. The freshman beat the horn with his second make from behind the arc to put the Raiders up 18-9 heading to the second. Andrews and Ryan Carter each had eight points in the period and 16 in the game. Carter recorded 11 rebounds and Andrews eight.
Yoakem connected on his first 3-pointer to give the Raiders their largest lead of the night in the second quarter. Cade Stinnett and Yoakem each had layups to make it 27-15, before Greenwood started its 10-0 run with an and-one from Ben Carroll with 1:51 to go in the half.
Greenwood will host Barren County on Tuesday and Warren East will travel to Marshall County on Saturday for the Super Bowl Shootout.
WEHS 18 12 11 13 – 54
GHS 9 16 23 19 – 67
WEHS – Carter 16, Andrews 16, Yoakem 8, Matlock 7, Simmons 3, Wheeler 2, Walker 2.
GHS – Stansbury 17, C. Stinnett 15, Grant 14, B. Stinnett 7, Carroll 5, Gaddis 3, Williams 2, Ware 2, Matheos 2.{&end}
