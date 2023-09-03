Warren East topped visiting LaRue County 2-0 in a battle of unbeatens in the Kentucky 2A Championships girls' soccer state quarterfinals on Saturday.
Deca Burr scored a goal and tallied an assist, and Zoe Witherspoon scored the other goal for the Lady Raiders.
Goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers tallied eight saves to secure the shutout for Warren East (10-0), which visits District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Greenwood 2, Central Hardin 2
Host Greenwood and Central Hardin battled to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.
Jojo McCorkle and Avery Buser notched unassisted goals for the Lady Gators.
Goalkeeper Kensley Bryant finished with four saves for Greenwood (5-2-1), which is scheduled to visit Franklin County on Monday.
Boys' soccer
Warren Central 5, Marion County 0
Daniel Rivas scored a pair of goals to power Warren Central to a 5-0 win against Marion County in the Kentucky 2A Championships state quarterfinals Saturday at Warren East High School.
Poe Reh and Mzaliwa Noel each tallied a goal and an assist, Janam Tamang also scored a goal, and Jonathan Pocasangre and Fitali Lubala each added an assist for the Dragons.
Goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic tallied one save to earn the shutout for Warren Central (6-3), which visits District 14 rival South Warren on Tuesday.
Greenwood 4, North Oldham 2
Greenwood picked up a pair of 4-2 wins in Saturday's Purples Classic at the Lover's Lane Soccer Complex, downing George Rogers Clark and North Oldham.
Against GRC, the Gators' Andy Alfaro scored two goals, Carlos Hercules tallied a goal and an assist, Dylan Goad scored a goal, and Anthony Hercules, Joe Padgett and Epemo Andolo each notched an assist.
Goalkeeper Lennox Alexander finished with eight saves in the win.
Alfaro also scored two goals against North Oldham. Anthony Hercules and Andolo added one goal each, and Carlos Hercules finished with three assists.
Goalkeeper Carson Berger tallied 10 saves for Greenwood (3-5), which visits Glasgow on Tuesday.
Glasgow 3, Apollo 2
Host Glasgow got goals from three different players in Saturday's 3-2 win against Apollo.
Avery Grieshop, Jared Malagon and Darwin Hernandez each scored a goal. Nick Bower had two assists and Hudson Stahl added one assist for the Scotties.
Goalkeeper Walker Thornbury finished with 13 saves for Glasgow (8-1), which hosts Greenwood on Tuesday.
Logan County 11, Edmonson County 3
Daniels Dawson and Kevin Hernandez each produced a hat trick to spark host Logan County to an 11-3 win against Edmonson County on Saturday.
Dawson finished with five goals and two assists, while Hernandez had three goals and two assists. Luis Ojeda added a pair of goals and an assist, Jesus Calderon scored a goal and Christian Scarbrough chipped in with an assist.
Goalkeeper Billy Agustin Palafox had eight saves for Logan County (4-6), which visits District 13 rival Russellville.
Josh Gates scored two goals and Brayden Garrett had one goal for Edmonson County (0-7), which hosts District 11 foe Grayson County on Sept. 12.
Russellville 6, ACS 2
Samuel Cruz notched a hat trick to pace visiting Russellville to a 6-2 win against Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Cruz scored three goals for the Panthers. Riley Hatfield, Akshar Patel and Diego Vera scored one goal each, Cristian Rangel delivered a pair of assists, and Immanuel Clayton had one assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Noah Harris totaled seven saves for Russellville (4-5), which hosts District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Raul Rosado and Blade Workman each scored a goal and Shepard Morgan tallied a pair of assists for Allen County-Scottsville (0-7), which hosts District 15 foe Barren County on Tuesday.