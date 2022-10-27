Wednesday’s Region 4 semifinal match between Warren East and Logan County was everything Warren East volleyball coach Sheila Yokley dreamed it would be.
Yokley told her team before Wednesday’s match that she had a dream the prior night that the Lady Raiders beat Logan County and moved on to the region championship game. That dream became a reality with Warren East outlasting Logan County in a five-set thriller 3-2 (8-25, 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12) at South Warren High School.
With the win, Warren East (26-8) advances to the region title game for the first time in program history.
“These girls wanted this just as much as I did,” Yokley said. “I kept telling them in the huddle, ‘Girls, why not East? We’re here, why not East? It’s our time.’ They just bought into it and they didn’t give up.”
The two schools went to five sets when the teams met in the regular season in the Kentucky 2A sectional, with Logan County (30-9) edging the Lady Raiders. In the rematch, it was Warren East who was able to survive.
Logan County dominated the first set, scoring seven out of the first eight points and cruising from there. Sophomore hitter Aubrey Sears was big for the Lady Cougars with four kills in the set.
“She is such a force,” Yokley said. “We had the biggest kids on her that we had and they had trouble controlling her, but once they got into the rhythm of the game and the flow of the game they went to work.”
Warren East started quick in the second set, jumping out to an 8-3 advantage. Logan County battled back and briefly regained the lead twice before Warren East scored five straight to surge back in front 16-12 -- a lead the Lady Raiders wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the set.
Logan County led for most of the third set, but Warren East finished five straight points to clinch the set and go up 2-1 in the match.
Warren East led by as many as five points in the fourth set, but it was Logan County which finished strong -- closing with a 6-1 run to send the match to a decisive fifth set.
The final set featured seven ties with Logan County in control early, building a 9-7 lead after an ace from Kaitlyn Scruggs. Warren East scored three straight to take the lead. Logan County would tie twice before Warren East clinched the match. scoring four out of the last five points -- capped by a kill from Baleigh Young.
“I kept telling them to leave everything on the court, no regrets, go after everything,” Yokley said. “They stayed right in there and went to work. Our front row did a good job, a really good job.”
Young led the way for Warren East with 16 kills. Kaytlin Miller added 11 kills and Makenna Rine finished with six kills and an ace.
“This means everything,” Warren East junior Baleigh Young said. “We’ve been fighting for this since summer.
“We definitely came in with our heads held high. We knew we were going to have to fight and that it was not going to be an easy game. We had to push through the whole time.”
Sears had 17 kills, while Caroline Kelley added nine kills and Whitney Christian finished with six kills. Sears and Kinsey Hayes were named to the all-tournament team.
“Those girls came to play,” Logan County coach Caleb Sheffield said. “Hat's off to Warren East. Those girls were determined. They made a lot of big plays down the stretch and they earned it.”
Sheffield added he told his team to be proud of the accomplishments from this season, which included another District 13 title and the Kentucky 2A championship.
“I want them to remember that we are not going to be defined by one moment in our season,” Sheffield said. “It may not be the best feeling right now, but these girls should be proud of themselves. I am proud of them. That’s what I want them to take away (from this).”
Warren East will face Bowling Green for the region title at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at South Warren High School.