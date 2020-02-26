Warren East junior guard Lucy Patterson has taken in the Region 4 Tournament as a spectator plenty of times, hoping for the chance to one day be a participant.
That opportunity has finally arrived after Warren East battled back for a 57-52 overtime win over South Warren in the District 14 Tournament semifinals on Wednesday at South Warren High School. Warren East (18-9) rallied from 16 points down in the third quarter, made a defensive stand at the end of regulation and took control in OT to advance to Thursday's District 14 championship game against Bowling Green and earn a spot in the region tournament for the first time since 2008.
"To know we are actually going to Diddle (for the region tournament), I can't explain it," Patterson said. "I've always wanted to go. Even when we lose, I always go and watch. To know we get to play in it this year, I'm so happy."
First-year coach Jenny Neville said it was a big step forward for a program that lost in the district semifinals the last two seasons and hadn't won a postseason game since 2008.
"It's kind of emotional because we're trying to lift the fog that has been over us for the last few years," Neville said. "I told them, 'Win one game and you are there. Get in the region and give yourself a chance.' We almost beat Bowling Green the other night and we can play with them and they know that.
"They just played awesome and they stuck with it in the second half."
Warren East got off to a miserable start, with South Warren (14-17) using a dominating defense to take control.
The Spartans jumped out to an 8-0 lead and built an 18-6 advantage after one quarter. Warren East remained cold, finishing the half 5-for-32 from the field, with South Warren leading 26-15 at the break.
"The first half South Warren did a really good job of stopping us and we couldn't get our shots off," Neville said. "We couldn't even get in a flow to run an offense at all, so at halftime we talked about executing, handling the pressure and just getting to the basket and getting to the free-throw line."
The margin grew to 35-19 after a layup by Karson Deaton with 3:26 left in the third, before Warren East's comeback began.
A Caroline Forrester putback started the rally, with the Lady Raiders scoring 10 straight to trim the deficit to 35-29 heading into the fourth quarter. The momentum continued in the fourth, with Warren East's run reaching 18-2 after Tanaya Bailey's steal and layup tied the score 37-all with 4:17 left in regulation.
South Warren was able to stem the tied and get the lead back to 44-38 after a 3 from Deaton, but Warren East made another push -- tying the score 45-all on a jumper by Olivia Price and taking its first lead of the night on a free throw by Hailey Hymer with 1:09 remaining.
Patterson split a pair of free throws to make it 47-45, with Jess Bush splitting a pair of the other end to cut the lead to one in the final seconds. Warren East was close to finishing it off in regulation, but a foul on a rebound sent Bush to the line with 5.8 seconds remaining. Bush hit the first, but missed the second - although South Warren got the offensive board and got two looks before Forrester's rebound as time expired to send the game to overtime.
The teams traded points in the first 30 seconds before the Lady Raiders scored six straight to take the lead for good. Lydia Frank hit a 3 with 3.3 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 55-52, but Patterson hit two free throws to seal the win and set off an ecstatic postgame celebration.
"I'm so proud of these girls," Forrester said. "I am so proud of everyone involved in this program. This is just a big step forward in the direction we want to go with the program and I am just so excited to set this example for the up-and-coming Lady Raiders."
Patterson scored six of her team-high 16 points in overtime. Forrester finished with 12 points and 21 rebounds, while Price added 11 points.
Brooke Stevenson led the Spartans with 15 points, while Deaton added 11 points.
"There are 100 different plays you could like at that could have turned the game around in our direction or not in our direction, but what it all comes down to is our girls competed really hard," South Warren coach Lane Embry said. "They fought really hard, but it's like I've said a couple of times this year, they couldn't get over the hump."
Warren East will look for its first district championship since 2007 when it faces top seed Bowling Green at 6 p.m. on Thursday at South Warren High School.
WEHS 6 9 14 18 10 – 57
SWHS 18 8 9 12 5 – 52
WEHS – Patterson 16, Forrester 12, Price 11, Sparks 7, Bailey 6, Hymer 5.
SWHS – Stevenson 15, Deaton 11, T. Enlow 9, Bush 7, Frank 6, Bennett 2, Button 2.
