Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT SATURDAY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY... .WINDS WILL PICK UP OUT OF THE SOUTH AND SOUTHWEST SATURDAY MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON...AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD FRONT FORECAST TO CROSS THE REGION SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. GUSTS TO 40 MPH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS AND INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EST /5 AM CST/ TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EST /5 AM CST/ TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY. * TIMING...THE PEAK WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED DURING THE MID MORNING HOURS. * WINDS...GUSTS OF 40-45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE DURING THESE TIMES. * IMPACTS...A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT ALONG EAST TO WEST ORIENTED ROADS, PARTICULARLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&