The Warren East girls’ basketball team fell 54-47 to Belfry in the first round of the Kentucky 2A Championships state tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday.
The Lady Raiders (9-5) led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored by the Lady Pirates (9-7) in the second 15-9 and took a two-point deficit to halftime, before being outscored 32-27 in the second half.
Lucy Patterson led Warren East with 17 points, Kelsey Sparks had 12 and Caroline Forrester had eight points and 14 rebounds. The Lady Raiders will host Logan County on Tuesday.
Katlyn Ball led Belfry with 33 points and 27 rebounds.
Glasgow 61, Cumberland County 23
The Lady Scotties claimed the 4th Region All “A” Classic title with a 61-23 win over Cumberland County on Friday.
Glasgow (14-3) led 20-3 at the end of the first quarter and 36-4 by halftime.
Anzley Adwell had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Scotties, Dynasti Page had 12 points and Ashanti Gore had 10 points and eight rebounds in the win.
Grayson County 81, Butler County 69
Grayson County came back from a nine-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to beat the Lady Bears 81-69 on Friday.
The Lady Cougars (14-4) were down 19-10 at the end of the opening period, but scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a 34-28 lead into halftime.
Butler County (6-12) was led by freshman Jenna Phelps, who finished with a career-high 29 points.
Westmoreland 59, ACS 29
Westmoreland (Tenn.) jumped out to a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a 59-29 victory over Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Jayleigh Steenbergen led the Lady Patriots (4-12) with seven points and five rebounds, Kaylee Bullington had six points and Grace Tuttle and Taylor Carter each had four.
Boys
ACS 66, Westmoreland 38
Mason Shirley had 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists to lead Allen County-Scottsville to a 66-38 victory over Westmoreland (Tenn.) on Friday.
The Patriots (9-8) jumped out to a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter in the game and ended with a 36-14 advantage on points in the paint. Michael Smith added 11 points and Jax Cooper had nine for ACS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.