The Warren East volleyball team was able to push through and survive an early test from Greenwood with a 2-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-18) win on Thursday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (2-0) and Greenwood went back and forth all night before the Lady Raiders were able to take control in the decisive third set. It was the second straight win for Warren East against the Lady Gators dating back to last season, the first time in school history the Lady Raiders have won two straight against Greenwood.
“They are good,” Warren East coach Sheila Yokley said. “They are solid. We just had to play and we struggled a little bit in that second set. I told the girls, ‘This is your house. You protect your house and you have to go get it done.’ ”
The match was a little unique for first-year Greenwood coach Nicole Whitson, who has coached with Yokley in travel ball and has coached a lot of the kids on the Warren East roster.
“I’m really proud of those kids,” Whitson said. “They are a great group of kids -- every single one of them that I coached. I love them all and I am proud of all of them. No matter if I am on the other side in another t-shirt or not, I will always cheer for them. I will always support them. It was bittersweet. One of us had to lose and one of us had to win and that’s OK.”
Thursday’s match was a battle of front lines, with opposing hitters going toe to toe all night.
It started in the first set, with six lead changes and 12 ties and no lead larger than three points. Greenwood (1-1) took its final lead of the set at 20-19 after a kill from Ava Travis, but Warren East rallied with three straight to regain the advantage. The Lady Gators scored two points to tie it before WEHS scored the final three to close it out.
Catherine Montgomery had five kills in the first set for East, while Travis and Aubrey Packer had four kills each for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood got off to a quick start in the second set, building a 10-5 advantage. The Lady Raiders slowly chipped away, pushing in front 18-17 after a kill from Mia Andrews. The teams exchanged the next two points before Packer had three kills during a 7-2 run that allowed Greenwood to close it out and force a third set.
“As far as Aubrey Packer, she is a class act,” Yokley said. “She’s a great kid. She’s a great player. I’m telling you, the girl can play some ball. The other outside hitter they have, she’s good. We rely on two sophomore outside hitters and they got in there and pushed as hard as they could go.”
Warren East never trailed in the final set. The Lady Raiders scored the first three points before Greenwood rallied to tie the match at 4-4. A kill from Baleigh Young gave the lead back to Warren East for good, with the Lady Raiders pulling away to lead by as many as eight points in the final set.
“Our team was definitely fighting ourselves in the second set,” Young said. “We weren’t focused on each other. The third set we brought everybody back in together and tried to raise everybody’s energy.”
Young led Warren East with nine kills, while Kaydi Stunson finished with eight kills and Montgomery added seven kills.
Packer had a game-high 13 kills, while Addi McEwing finished with seven kills and three aces.
“We needed to be tested,” Whitson said. “Even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, it's OK because at the end of the night it was a good game of volleyball. We showed up. And now we are going into the weekend to play in a tournament. I hope to see them again this weekend.
“With every negative there is a positive, so we are going to look at the positive side and move forward from this game.”
Both teams will play in the Apollo Summer Slam, which begins Friday at the Owensboro Convention Center. Greenwood is scheduled to face Muhlenberg County at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, while Warren East is scheduled to face South Spencer (Ind.) at 6 p.m. on Friday before facing North Hardin at 7 p.m.