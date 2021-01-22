Warren East's girls' basketball team put the old truism -- there is no such thing as a bad loss -- to the test Friday night against District 14 rival South Warren.
The Lady Raiders nearly frittered away a 13-point lead in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter, but still found a way to hold off the Spartans for a 47-43 victory.
It was the first win of the season for Warren East (1-3 overall, 1-0 District 14) and afterward Lady Raiders coach Jenny Neville found plenty to smile about despite the close call that saw the Spartans force her team into 11 fourth-quarter turnovers.
"We're still trying to find our way," Neville said. "We've got a lot of youth on the team and in pressure situations they're still trying to learn to be calm. And as you see, we need to clean up our turnovers. And when we do that, we're not going to lose that 12-, 13-point lead in the fourth quarter."
The Lady Raiders appeared in command with 4:21 to play when Caroline Forrester's basket in the paint put her team up 44-31.
South Warren (2-4, 0-1) amped up its pressure even more, attacking the ball with waves of defenders. It worked, as a spate of Warren East turnovers helped the Spartans reel off a 12-0 run capped by Carrie Enlow's second 3-pointer of the outburst that got them back within 44-43 with 1:32 to play.
The Lady Raiders turned to senior Lucy Patterson to bail them out, and she came through in the final minute. After the Spartans missed on a chance to tie or even take the lead on a 1-plus-1 free-throw opportunity, Patterson managed to avoid turning the ball over and forced a foul. Patterson sank both free throws in the bonus opportunity to put her team up three with 19 seconds left.
South Warren still had time and got off two shots on its ensuing possession, but couldn't connect. Patterson ended up with the ball again and iced the win with a free throw to make it a two-possession game with less than five seconds to go.
"I knew it wasn't going to be easy," said Patterson, who scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. "And I know once we had that 13-point lead, some people started to get a little too comfortable and that's when they really started putting the pressure on us."
South Warren forced the Lady Raiders into 31 turnovers in all while committing 19. Warren East countered by outrebounding the Spartans 40-24. That, combined with South Warren's icy shooting in the first three quarters, allowed the Raiders to build their lead.
Warren East was up just 11-10 after one quarter, but the Spartans' 1-for-10 shooting in the second quarter helped the Lady Raiders stretch that lead to eight at 23-15 at halftime.
The Lady Raiders still led by seven at the end of the third quarter, then opened the fourth on a 7-2 run to extend it. Warren East got a nice lift from Rachel Lawson in the second half. Lawson scored all eight of her points -- including a pair of 3-pointers -- in the second half.
In addition to Patterson's big game, Warren East got a huge night from senior Caroline Forrester. She tallied a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
"It's always a nail-biter," Forrester said. "But sometimes we like to keep it interesting, give the fans their money's worth."
Enlow paced the Spartans with 14 points and Karson Deaton added 13.
Both teams return to district play Tuesday, with South Warren hosting Greenwood and Warren East visiting Warren Central.
South Warren 10 5 10 18 -- 43
Warren East 11 12 9 15 -- 47
SWHS -- Enlow 14, Deaton 13, Jackson 4, Kitchens 4, Munrath 4, Frank 2, Hodges 2.
WEHS -- Patterson 19, Forrester 15, Lawson 8, Alexander 2, Carter 2, Shehan 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.