With its postseason fate hanging in the balance, the Warren East girls' basketball team needed to do something it hadn't done in more than eight years on Tuesday – beat South Warren.
Warren East (15-7 overall, 4-3 District 14) was able to do that, surviving a late push to down the Spartans 51-49. The Lady Raiders snapped a 17-game losing streak to the Spartans, winning for the first time since Dec. 30, 2011, and avenging a 50-46 loss in December. In that meeting, South Warren (12-14, 4-4) rallied from 11 down to earn the win.
The Lady Raiders now sit tied with the Spartans with four wins in district play and can clinch the 2 or 3 seed – and avoid the play-in game between the fourth and fifth seeds in the district – with a win at Bowling Green or a Warren Central loss to Greenwood on Friday.
"This game was huge, not only for the district but for our confidence," Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. "To know that we can beat South Warren and that we can play at their level (is huge). I thought we did when we went to South Warren, but tonight we overcame some of the mishaps that we had."
The Spartans won the first meeting without leading scorer Brooke Stevenson. The senior guard made her presence felt early in Tuesday's rematch, scoring 11 points in the first quarter to lead South Warren to a 17-11 advantage.
The lead grew to 21-13 early in the second period before Warren East used a 12-0 run to surge in front. The Lady Raiders' margin grew to as much as six before South Warren cut the deficit to 31-27 by halftime.
The Lady Raiders continued to hold the lead, with Olivia Price's bucket making the score 38-31 midway through the third.
South Warren started to rally, tying the score 41-all on a putback by Taylor Enlow with 5:18 remaining in the game. Hailey Hymer's 3-pointer gave Warren East the lead again and the margin grew to 46-43 before Enlow's 3 tied the score with 1:30 left.
Karson Deaton split a pair of free throws 28 seconds later to give South Warren its first lead of the second half, but Kelsey Sparks had the answer – a 3 with 49 seconds remaining that gave the Lady Raiders a 49-47 advantage.
"You just have to have confidence," Sparks said. "It's like the coaches tell me all the time, 'Shoot with confidence.' That's what I did."
Warren East's lead grew to 51-47 after two Lucy Patterson free throws. Enlow scored with 8.9 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to two, but Warren East was able to run out the clock and secure the win.
"I told them that they are a veteran team and it is time to start playing like it," Neville said. "It's February. It's almost time for the district tournament and it's time to be playing hard. That's exactly what they did."
Patterson led the Lady Raiders with 16 points, while Sparks and Price added 10 points each.
Stevenson paced South Warren with 19 points, while Enlow added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
With its district schedule complete, South Warren will now have to wait to see what happens with Warren East and Warren Central. The Spartans need Warren Central to lose to Greenwood to avoid a possible tiebreaker that could drop South Warren all the way down to the four seed.
"We honestly don't talk too much about it," Lane Embry said. "We just want the girls to come out and play basketball. It's hard when everybody around them is telling them how important each game is and things like that.
"All we can do is control what we can control. We lost to a really good basketball team tonight. They played really well. We missed some shots late that we felt like we could have hit. We didn't get some key defensive stops that we needed to get and we lost."
Warren East will play at Bowling Green at 6 p.m. on Friday, while South Warren hosts Franklin-Simpson at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
SWHS 17 10 8 14 – 49
WEHS 11 20 10 10 – 51
SWHS – Stevenson 19, T. Enlow 16, Deaton 5, Bennett 4, Frank 3, Reynolds 2.
WEHS – Patterson 16, Sparks 10, Price 10, Forrester 7, Hymer 5, Bailey 3.
South Warren 76, Warren East 50, boys
Jace Carver had 16 points to lead the Spartans past the Raiders in a preview of the opening round the District 14 Tournament on Feb. 24.
"It was good to come out and finally get a win under our belt after two tough losses in the district last week," Carver said. "We knew that we needed a big win that carry us over to Thursday. It was good to get this win and let us know what we are up against when we play this same team (in the district tournament)."
Jonathan Hill added 15 points for South Warren (14-12 overall, 2-6 District 14), while TaShaun Jones and Caleb Mitchell-Franklin added 11 points each.
The Spartans never trailed, building a 22-3 lead and cruising from there.
"We played a lot of kids, did a lot of stuff, tried to mix up our defenses quite a bit, which is what we probably should have been doing all year long, and put some kids in different spots," South Warren coach Blane Embry said. "You really hope your seniors start stepping up. I thought Hill had an excellent game. That's what we need out of our seniors the last two weeks."
Isaiah Andrews led Warren East (4-18, 0-7) with 10 points.
South Warren hosts Franklin-Simpson at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Warren East plays at Bowling Green at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
SWHS 22 18 15 21 – 76
WEHS 8 13 15 14 – 50
SWHS – Carver 16, Hill 15, Jones 11, Mitchell-Franklin 11, Stobaugh 6, Neal 4, Burton 3, Putnam 3, Crain 2, Owsley 2, Veltkamp 2, Ortiz 1.
WEHS – Andrews 10, Matlock 8, Jones 6, Walker 6, Jones 5, Price 5, Simmons 3, Yoakem 3, Wheeler 2, Carter 2.
