Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING AND NIGHT... .TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS ON TOP OF A VERY SATURATED GROUND WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASING THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF INDIANA AND KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN INDIANA, CLARK, CRAWFORD, DUBOIS, FLOYD, HARRISON, JEFFERSON, ORANGE, PERRY, SCOTT, AND WASHINGTON. IN KENTUCKY, ADAIR, ALLEN, ANDERSON, BARREN, BOURBON, BOYLE, BRECKINRIDGE, BULLITT, BUTLER, CASEY, CLARK, CLINTON, CUMBERLAND, EDMONSON, FAYETTE, FRANKLIN, GARRARD, GRAYSON, GREEN, HANCOCK, HARDIN, HARRISON, HART, HENRY, JEFFERSON, JESSAMINE, LARUE, LINCOLN, LOGAN, MADISON, MARION, MEADE, MERCER, METCALFE, MONROE, NELSON, NICHOLAS, OHIO, OLDHAM, RUSSELL, SCOTT, SHELBY, SIMPSON, SPENCER, TAYLOR, TRIMBLE, WARREN, WASHINGTON, AND WOODFORD. * FROM WEDNESDAY MID AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * RAIN WILL MOVE IN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WITH HEAVIER INTENSE RAIN BANDS MOVING IN WEDNESDAY EVENING, INCREASING THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. ALL OF THE RAIN WILL RUNOFF LEADING TO AN INCREASED THREAT OF RISING RIVERS...SOME WHICH WILL GO INTO FLOOD. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&