Editor’s note – This is the 13th in a 16-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Jan. 4.
The Warren East girls’ basketball team took a huge step in Jenny Neville’s first year as head coach, advancing to the Region 4 tournament for the first time since 2008.
But a heartbreaking last-second loss in the opening round of the region tournament has the Lady Raiders looking for bigger goals this season.
“We made our goal last year,” Neville said. “Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but we did get to where we wanted to. Building a program, I think you have to have short-term goals and then long-term goals. Our long goal is absolutely to win a regional tournament and get to the state tournament.”
“We are looking at building off (last year) and going and making more noise.”
Warren East will have to replace the bulk of last year’s roster, but has two cornerstones in seniors Lucy Patterson and Caroline Forrester.
Patterson emerged as one of the top players in the region, averaging 17 points and nearly nine rebounds a night. Forrester established herself as a force in the paint, averaging 8.9 rebounds.
“Lucy has a complete game, offensively and defensively,” Neville said. “She gets it done everywhere. Our younger players see her in practice doing all of those things. She’s been a great role model and Caroline has as well.”
After Patterson and Forrester, the Lady Raiders' varsity experience takes a huge drop with junior Natalie Harrell and sophomore Reagan Lawson among the returning players that saw limited action last year.
Among the newcomers, Neville said she is expecting big things from freshman Natajia Alexander.
“We have a lot of girls that are athletic, but they are just inexperienced,” Neville said. “It’s just going to take getting some experience and getting out there and playing.”
Warren East will be tested from the start – opening with Barren County in a rematch of last year’s Region 4 tournament opener. The next seven games will feature six against district opponents and a home date with Glasgow, making it a very difficult opening month of the season.
“They weren’t supposed to be the first,” Neville said. “It’s just the way it fell after they pushed the season back. We are playing some top teams in our district and region right out of the gate. I told them the best we can do is go out there and play it one game at a time and get better. We want to be playing our best ball at the end of the year. Of course we want to win, but we also want to get better each game and be prepared to make a good run in our district and our region.”
Neville said she hopes the first month will make her team battle-tested, and prepared to once again make a postseason run to Diddle Arena.
“I believe we are in one of the toughest districts in the state as far as being competitive day in and day out,” Neville said. “With Warren Central having three transfers, they are going to be a tough team this year. Of course Bowling Green is going to be tough, even though they lost Saniyah Shelton. If we can be one of the top two teams in the district at the end of the year and make it to the finals of the district, we have a great shot at winning our region.”
