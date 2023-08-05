Warren East's debut in District 15 last season proved an unqualified success for the Lady Raiders.
The team won its first-ever district regular-season and tournament titles to make its first-ever appearance in the Region 4 tournament, winning a game before finishing out the season with a sparkling 18-4 overall record (15-2 in region, 8-0 in district).
The Lady Raiders could be even better this season, if all the pieces fit together on a roster that did lose a few key players to graduation.
"We're confident in the group that we have," Warren East coach William Eller said. "When you graduate the group of seniors that we had last year, that's a lot of leadership and a lot of games played together. As this team's finding itself and who they are as a group and new roles, taking some responsibilities that some of them aren't used to taking on the field, we feel like we're gelling pretty quickly."
The focal point for the Lady Raiders' offense from last season is back to lead again. Deca Burr, who set a new school and Region 4 single-season record with 58 goals as a sophomore last season, gives Warren East a lethal finisher at forward.
"We feel really good about what we have going forward in the attack," Eller said. "You've got Deca Burr there, then Abbie Rigsby who was our second-leading goal scorer and I think she was our team leader in assists last year -- we feel pretty good with that group of attackers."
Eller expects seniors Madison Roy and Amiyah Carter, plus freshman Zoe Witherspoon to also provide scoring punch.
The Lady Raiders have to completely rebuild the back line, with only limited playing experience there in front of new starting goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers.
"Jaeleigh played three or four games last year when Abbey picked up an ankle injury," Eller said. "I have all the confidence in the world in Jaeleigh Childers as a shot stopper. It's just her figuring out the communication piece and gelling with that new back line that's going to be interesting."
Bowling Green returns the bulk of a squad looking to make it three straight Region 4 championships this season.
"The team has been working to develop our identity and the way we want to play," Lady Purples coach Lisa Correa said. "We are happy to be defending region champs, however we are not focused on last year's results and want to concentrate on one match at a time while enjoying the game and what it means to play for your teammates.
"We have high expectations for this season and will be working hard to improve throughout the year so that we will be playing our best in October."
Leading scorer Zippi Willgruber (29 goals last season), Maggie Morris (16 goals) and Adelyn Drane (9 goals) all return coming off Region 4 first-team honors in 2022.
Morris and Breece Bryant along with junior Kaidence Dunagan and Eva McCay form a strong back line, while seniors Reese Lowery and Teegan Correa along with Drane and Katie Donelson form a potent midfield.
Willgruber is joined up front by freshman striker Reagan Wheeler.
The Lady Purples will feature a new starter in goal as junior Isabelle Riehn steps in for graduate Jaycee Patterson.
Correa is also expecting solid contributions from newcomers Mia Greenwell and Piper Boyd.
Greenwood welcomes a new head coach in Alex Tungate, who formerly led Warren Central's girls' program before a stint as Ohio County's boys' coach.
Tungate takes over for Zac Lechler, who guided the Lady Gators to their first state championship in 2019 had kept intact the long-running string of regional championship appearances – all against Bowling Green, an unbroken run since 1998.
Greenwood lost 13 seniors off last season's regional runner-up that finished with a 15-5-1 overall mark.
"We're young at several positions and they're having to try and manage a little bit having a new coach as well, and a new philosophy," Tungate said. "But I think that the expectations are still the same, regardless of who's the coach at the time. I think we've got a lot of girls that really want to try and keep the level of play as high as possible."
Tungate expects senior Avery Buser to be a main focal point in the offense, with Landry Campbell, Caroline Drexel and Emma Kate Nalley among the group that can also produce on offense.
Sophomore Kensley Bryant steps in as the Lady Gators' new starting goalkeeper, but she'll have some experienced help on the back line with Jojo McCorkle and Hannah Boddicker back.
"We're wanting to slow it down a little bit, play a little bit more possession and try and find the best possible shot versus just shooting the ball," Tungate said.
Warren Central second-year head coach Zach Salchli has seen major improvement from his players since taking over last year and says this is a "much different looking team than we were a year ago."
"When we started preseason, we were so much further along than we were last year when we started," Salchli said. "One of the things I think people will notice about Warren Central this year is that we can score goals. Last year we struggled at times, but we can score goals."
Salchli expects a big season from senior midfielder Anna Dieh, with much of the Lady Dragons' offense flowing through her. Warren Central got an unexpected boost when senior forward Monika Lopez, the team's second-leading scorer last year who was expected to move to Texas, instead showed up right before tryouts with news that she wasn't leaving after all.
Senior Natalie De La Cruz, who is shifting from center back to the midfield, is also a difference maker. And the Lady Dragons also welcome backs senior goalkeeper Presley Compton, who tallied 297 saves last year.
The Lady Dragons also could get a boost from a solid freshmen class ready to contribute now.
"Lots of optimism around the girls right now," Salchli said. "They've really bought into the system that we've put in place, the coaching staff and I."
South Warren gets a new head coach in Dave Cross, who switches roles with former head coach Andrew Hutto after serving as his assistant the past two seasons.
"We're pretty young," Cross said. "I've got five freshmen that will get a lot of minutes. We've got a couple seniors that will lead the team, three of them are my captains – Emerysn Cox, Grace Parrott and Lilly Fanning."
Cox was the leading scorer off last season's 12-7 squad, finishing with 23 goals. Loti Gishe (14 goals) and Addison Boor (12 goals) are also proven scorers.
"I've got a couple of freshmen that'll get a lot of playing time that will surprise some people," Cross said.
Parrott anchors the back line, while Fanning mans the net at goalkeeper after finishing last season with 79 saves.