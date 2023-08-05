Warren East defeats Logan County in Girls’ 4th Region Soccer
Buy Now

Warren East’s Deca Burr (right) battles for the ball with a Logan County defender during last year’s Region 4 Tournament at Greenwood High School.

 Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com

Warren East's debut in District 15 last season proved an unqualified success for the Lady Raiders.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.