Editor’s note – This is the eighth in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
After making the Region 4 Tournament two years ago, the Warren East girls’ basketball team took a step back last season.
Despite featuring Miss Basketball candidate Lucy Patterson and one of the area’s top rebounders in Caroline Forrester, a late-season skid dropped the Lady Raiders to 9-14 on the season – losing to eventual region champ Bowling Green in the District 14 Tournament.
While Patterson and Forrester are gone, Warren East is optimistic heading into this season with a roster that might lack experience but won’t be lacking talent.
Head coach Jenny Neville is confident the Lady Raiders will have strength in numbers – with a team effort compensating for the loss of last season’s top two players.
“You don’t just come in and fill those shoes,” Neville said. “Lucy Patterson and Caroline Forrester were our two leading rebounders and two leading scorers. You don’t fill it. You just ask individuals to each put in points here, rebounds here. I think this team has that ability. We can go 10, 11, 12 deep.
“We are collectively going to have to fill the void.”
Warren East returns four players who saw action in every game last year, including Reagan Lawson. The junior guard led the team in made 3-pointers last year, giving Warren East a capable shooter on the perimeter. Lone senior Natalie Harrell was third on the team in rebounding last year, while sophomore Natajia Alexander gained valuable varsity experience as a freshman.
Juniors Rylee Bratcher and Lauren Sheehan also played in every game last season, while sophomores Rileigh Jones and Amiyah Carter will see bigger roles this season.
Neville said she will have a deep bench that is very talented and athletic.
“We have a number of girls that we are trying to figure out as coaches how we are going to fit them all out there because they all have the talent to be out there,” Neville said. “Now, we are still young. Even though we have five or six juniors, one senior, we are still young experience-wise.”
Gaining experience will be key for a Warren East team eager to get back to the region tournament and make a run at a region title.
“Our district is always tough,” Neville said. “I feel like a feasible goal for us is to be in the top two. Bowling Green is still stacked. They still have their core. If we can get in the region, I absolutely think that – most of the time – if you come out of our district, one of the teams – sometimes both of the teams – are getting to the region finals. Our goal is to get back to the region and make it to the finals.”