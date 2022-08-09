Warren East's girls' soccer team is already finding life in District 15 to be quite agreeable.
The Lady Raiders, along with the rest of the school's varsity programs, made the move to District 15 after years in District 14 battling perennial state powers Bowling Green and Greenwood, along with in-town rivals South Warren and Warren Central.
Warren East's former situation made the path to reaching the Region 4 tournament more than a little daunting. Now the school has a different set of opponents to deal with – Glasgow, Barren County and a first-year girls' varsity program at Allen County-Scottsville.
On Monday, the Lady Raiders opened their new chapter with a statement win, topping Glasgow 7-0 on the road as junior Deca Burr notched a hat trick with three goals and an assist.
"We're excited about the change," Warren East coach William Eller said. "We've always had good rivalries with both Barren and Glasgow and we've always been competitive. It's nice to play those games and have a little bit of an extra stake on the line."
Eller is expecting the scoring punch to come from a few players, including Burr and midfielder Rylee Bratcher – who tallied a goal and an assist.
But the real strength of the Lady Raiders might be on the back line, where seniors Alyssa Matlock, Lauren Shehan, Remington Tibbs and Cheyenne Stark all return along with senior goalkeeper Abbey Minor.
"We have a very experienced back line," Eller said. "We start four seniors and the fifth senior's the goalkeeper. Those girls have gelled well together. We're in pretty good shape all up and down the field for once."
Defending region champion Bowling Green has plenty of holes to fill this season following the loss to 13 players off last season's 16-5-2 squad. Among those who won't suit up this year is junior Teegan Correa, daughter of Lady Purples coach Lisa Correa and the leading goal scorer (21) last season. Teegan Correa is out for the season after suffering a knee injury during lacrosse season.
Bowling Green (1-0) got off to an encouraging start Monday with a 4-0 road win against Oldham County to open the season. Junior Maggie Morris had two goals in the victory.
"They're still kind of getting used to playing with each other," Lisa Correa said. "We had a lot of players graduate and we had a lot of players step into new positions and new roles."
The Lady Purples have only three seniors on the roster this season, with starting goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson the only one of the trio who played on the team last year.
"I think they are willing to attack and defend as a team," Lisa Correa said. "They put the team above themselves. That's one thing that's very encouraging. They're all willing to do their part. They're just very unselfish."
Greenwood, who's season opener Tuesday night at home against Madisonville-North Hopkins was postponed due to weather, looks to return to the top of Region 4 after falling 2-1 to Bowling Green in last year's championship.
"We've got 13 seniors and they're kind of scattered all over the field," Lady Gators coach Zac Lechler said. "I don't know if we really have a super strong or super weak area. I think we're pretty balanced all over the field. I think we look solid pretty much in all thirds of the field this year."
Greenwood has only two freshmen on the roster this season, making this year's group among the most experienced Lechler has had.
"I think we're kind of hoping that a couple players step up and lead in the scoring area, but obviously we would love to have goals from all over the field," Lechler said. "I think we have players, not just forwards, but midfielders and even some backs that are capable of putting the ball in the net."
South Warren also got off to a solid start Monday with a 10-0 home win against Hopkinsville. Freshman Addison Boor notched a hat trick in that victory.
"We think we'll have a lot more of a dynamic attack with some of these freshmen that are coming up like Addison Boor," Spartans coach Andrew Hutto said. "On the flip side, we have some freshmen that we expect to play big minutes for us that are going to have a little bit of a learning curve. So some of our season kind of depends on how quickly they can get acclimated to that. But I think overall this is one of the stronger teams we've had in the last few years."
Hutto is counting on strong senior seasons from players like wing Itzel Rangel and defenders Jeanna Atwell and Sierra Metcalfe, plus a solid group of juniors and potential breakout underclassmen like Boor.
New Warren Central coach Zach Salchli, who formerly led Greenwood before working the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky, has been happy with his team's progress during the preseason. The Lady Dragons were slated to open the regular season Tuesday at Russellville but the game was canceled to inclement weather.
"We've gotten off to a really good start in preseason training," Salchli said. "We have a lot of really talented kids that we're just trying to piece together where they go. We are also a fairly inexperienced team across the board in terms of varsity minutes played so far in their career."
Salchi said junior Ana Deih has been impressive.
"She has a great feel for the game, great pace with the ball," Salchli said. "We're really looking for her to push the tempo for us in the middle and get up and score some goals for us."
Junior goalkeeper Presley Compton also returns as a starter for the Lady Dragons.