The Warren East girls' basketball team will face a stern test in its first trip to the Region 4 Tournament since 2008 - opening with defending region champ Barren County.
The Lady Raiders and Trojanettes will meet at 7:45 p.m. on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena in the final game of the opening round, with the District 14 runner-up looking to improve on an 18-10 record.
"The region is tough," Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. "Yes, we have the defending region champion but I feel good (about this team) going into the region. Our girls have been working hard and progressing as the year has gone on.
"I like our chances. We played Barren County a really good game at home. They are a really good team. We are just going to have to be prepared and ready to battle."
The Trojanettes beat the Lady Raiders 62-58 at Warren East on Jan. 14, with Barren County senior guard leading the way with 35 points. Barren County comes in fresh off its third straight District 15 Tournament title.
"We have to be ready to play, regardless of who we are playing," Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. "Everyone is coming in 0-0. We have to rebound and take care of the basketball. Lucy Patterson is a heckuva player. They have a couple of 3 point shooters. They play a lot like us - very similar style to what we do."
The Bowling Green girls' basketball team will see a familiar opponent in its opening round match-up when the Lady Purples meet District 13 runner-up Russellville (19-11) at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.
This is the second straight year Bowling Green (25-6) will open with the Lady Panthers. BG coach Calvin Head previously coached at Russellville.
"We are excited to be back at Diddle," Head said. "I'm sure they are excited too. They took Logan to the wire last night. They beat Warren Central in double overtime last week. They are playing well. We have to go prepare and be ready."
The other two first round games will also be rematches from last year's Region 4 Tournament opening round.
District 16 champion Russell County (24-7) will face District 15 runner-up Glasgow (22-8) at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Glasgow beat the Lady Lakers 43-35 in last year's region tournament. Russell County beat the Lady Scotties 51-46 in the only regular season meeting this year on Dec. 13.
District 13 champion Logan County (15-16) will face District 16 runner-up Metcalfe County (11-15) at 6 p.m. on Monday. The Lady Cougars beat Metcalfe County 74-60 in last year's region tournament. The two teams did not play this season.
The semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on March 6. The winner of Glasgow/Russell County will face the winner of Bowling Green/Russellville in the first game with the winner of Logan County/Metcalfe County facing the Barren County/Warren East winner in the night cap.
The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.