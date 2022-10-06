Warren East's Rylee Bratcher (6) and Barren County's Kayla Kaumanns (8) battle for the ball during a high school soccer match Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Warren East High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)
The Warren East girls’ soccer team will open the Region 4 Tournament against Logan County when the tourney begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood High School.
It’s one of four first-round matchups determined during Thursday’s draw.
Warren East (17-3) will be playing in its first region tournament. The Lady Raiders won 3-0 against Logan County (6-12-1) when the two teams faced off Sept. 26 at Logan County.
Host Greenwood (13-4-1) will play Monroe County (8-10-1) at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The first round concludes Monday with Todd County Central (11-7-2) facing Bowling Green (13-4-1) at 5:30 p.m. and Russell County (8-9) facing Barren County (9-9-1) at 8 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday with the finals scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
On the boys’ side, Warren East will also be making its region tournament debut facing former District 14 rival Greenwood in the opening round at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Warren Central High School. Greenwood (9-10-2) beat Warren East (12-4) twice in the regular season, including a 3-1 win at Warren East on Sept. 10.
The boys’ first round kicks off with Bowling Green (14-2) facing Monroe County (0-14) at 3 p.m. Sunday. Franklin-Simpson (15-6-1) faces Glasgow (6-13) at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Russell County (6-13) faces Todd County Central (16-3-1) on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to round out the first-round matchups.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the championship scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.