Lady Raiders win first ever district soccer title
Warren East's Rylee Bratcher (6) and Barren County's Kayla Kaumanns (8) battle for the ball during a high school soccer match Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Warren East High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)

 Joe Imel

The Warren East girls’ soccer team will open the Region 4 Tournament against Logan County when the tourney begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood High School.