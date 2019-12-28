Kelsey Sparks scored a team-high 14 points to lead a balanced attack as the Warren East's girls' basketball team rolled to a 67-30 win over St. Francis on Saturday in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic at Caverna.
Lucy Patterson added 12 points and eight rebounds, Olivia Price had 10 points and Kaylee Miller finished with eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (6-3) is back in action Monday against Hart County in a Kentucky 2A Championship sectional tournament game.
Glasgow 65, Nelson County 44
Glasgow won the Banker Hardwood Classic championship with a 65-44 win over Nelson County on Saturday at Russell County.
Ashanti Gore tallied 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Anzley Adwell finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds as both recorded double-doubles for the Lady Scotties. Kayla Bradley added 14 points in the win.
Glasgow (7-2) is back in action Friday at home against Barren County.
Graves County 48, South Warren 29
Host South Warren dropped a 48-29 decision to Graves County on Saturday in the FNB Holiday Bash.
Lexi Button led the Spartans with 10 points and Brooke Stevenson added nine.
South Warren (8-6) will face Owensboro Catholic on Sunday on the final day of the tournament.
Trinity (Whitesville) 55, Warren Central 52
Warren Central dropped a 55-52 road decision to Trinity (Whitesville) on Saturday.
Krisheana Johnson and La Auhnni Lewis each had 14 points to lead the Lady Dragons. Kyleigh Ray added 13 points in the loss.
Warren Central (3-8) is at Ohio County on Monday.
Grayson County 67, Allen County-Scottsville 43
Host Allen County-Scottsville fell 67-43 to Grayson County on Saturday in the South Central Bank-Halton Classic.
Chloe Cook led the Lady Patriots with 11 points.
ACS (3-6) faces Crittenden County in the tournament Sunday.
Boys
Ashland Blazer 59, Warren Central 55
Warren Central dropped a 59-55 decision to host Ashland Blazer on Saturday in the Ashland Invitational
Dre Boyd led the Dragons with 17 points. Geovonni Floyd added 10 points and Kobe Brents had nine.
Warren Central (5-2) will face Boyd County on Sunday in the tournament's third-place game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.