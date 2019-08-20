Warren East junior Lucy Patterson and sophomore Chloe Grayson tallied two goals apiece as the visiting Lady Raiders topped Grayson County 5-1 in girls' soccer action Monday.
Warren East junior Connor Mann added a goal and junior Sydney Moutardier totaled two assists in the win.
Lady Raiders freshman goalkeeper Abbey Minor finished with four saves.
Warren East (2-1) is back in action Saturday against visiting McLean County.
Todd County Central 2, Glasgow 1
Host Glasgow dropped a 2-1 decision to Todd County Central on Monday.
Sophomore Aubrey Phillips notched the Lady Scotties' lone goal off an assist from junior Isabelle Hoffman.
Senior goalkeeper Paige Burd had three saves.
Glasgow (2-1) is back in action Aug. 27 at home against South Warren.
Boys' soccer
South Warren 8, Warren East 0
Junior Anthony Cano totaled four goals to lead visiting South Warren to an 8-0 win over Warren East on Monday.
Freshman Kyosuke Uchida, junior Jaxon Hope and junior Alex Ortiz also scored goals for the Spartans.
South Warren junior Luie Kogetsu and Eldin Velic, and sophomores Maury Perez-Ku and Kiram Mujic tallied assists.
Senior goalkeeper Noah Haas and junior Tayshaun Jones combined for three saves in the shutout.
South Warren (3-0, 1-0 District 14) is back in action Wednesday at Bowling Green. Warren East (0-2, 0-1) is at Greenwood on Tuesday.
Prep volleyball
Greenwood 3, Portland (Tenn.) 0
Greenwood opened the season with a 3-0 win over visiting Portland on Monday.
Junior Katie Howard finished with 14 kills, while Olivia Overmohle and Annee Lasley added eight kills each. Meg Gore tallied 29 assists and Anna Hewitt finished with 18 digs.
Greenwood will play at Bowling Green at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The game has been moved to Bowling Green Junior High School.
Boys' golf
ACS 143, Monroe County 158
Host Allen County-Scottsville topped Monroe County 143-158 on Monday at Scottsville Country Club.
Owen Stamper fired a 32 to lead the Patriots.
Bryson Bonds (35), Rafe Blankenship (37) and Tanner McPeak added scoring finishes for ACS.
