Warren East's softball team claimed a pair of wins Friday in the 6th Annual Spring Classic in Cookeville, Tenn.
The Lady Raiders topped Clinton (Tenn.) 3-0 in six innings and beat Stone Memorial (Tenn.) 18-3 in four innings.
Against Clinton, Warren East starting pitcher Emma Markham tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.
The Lady Raiders tallied only two hits, with Lydia Jones notching a double and an RBI, Kenzie Upton adding a double and Jaeleigh Childers tallying an RBI.
Warren East had no trouble at the plate against Stone Memorial, racking up 13 hits in the win. Jones was 4-for-4 with four runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Haylie Brasel was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Addison Lee went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Madison Hymer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Emma Young added a double and two RBIs, while Childers and Rileigh Jones tallied one RBI apiece.
Markham started and earned the win, allowing one run in two innings while striking out four. Autumn Simmons finished up the final two innings, allowing two runs while fanning three.
Warren East (11-2) was set to continue play in the tournament Saturday against Nolensville (Tenn.).
Grayson County 11, Edmonson County 7
Host Grayson County picked up an 11-7 win over District 12 rival Edmonson County on Friday.
Alexa Henderson was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Lady Cats in the loss. Taylor Minyard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Alyssa Doyle was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Edmonson County (4-8 overall, 1-2 District 12) was scheduled to host Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.
Baseball
Glasgow 10, Metcalfe County 3
Boone Hatton homered and drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate to lead Glasgow to a 10-3 win over visiting Metcalfe County on Friday.
Easton Jessie was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jackson Poland went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI, and Louis Darst, Hunter Scott and Ashton Cerwinske each tallied an RBI for the Scotties.
Mason Bass started and earned the win, allowing three runs off two hits and three walks while fanning eight. Jon Carroll finished up with two scoreless innings in relief, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out three.
Glasgow (8-8) is back in action Tuesday at home against District 15 foe Monroe County.