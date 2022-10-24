Warren East's Kaytlin Miller (21) hits the ball towards Clinton County's Kellie Brown (15) during the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Warren East's Jamie Phelps (14) hits the ball over the net during the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Warren East's Baleigh Young (19) and Clinton County's Aubrie Messer (10) battle at the net during the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Warren East's head coach Sheila Yokley talks to her players during the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Warren East's Mia Andrews (2) and Warren East's Kaytlin Miller (21) battle Clinton County's Mckenna Moons (4) at the net during the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Warren East's Makenna Rine (12) hits the ball at the net during the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
The Warren East volleyball team’s historic season continued with a 3-0 (25-4, 25-19, 25-17) win over Clinton County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Monday at South Warren High School.
Coming off the first district championship in school history, Warren East (25-8) started fast to take control and earn the program’s first region tournament win since 2006 -- its only region win, previously.
“We are so excited about this,” Warren East coach Sheila Yokley said. “We knew that Clinton County could come in here and take it all the way. It’s high school athletics and these kids bring everything. We had to do our job. We had to work hard, but we are so excited.”
Warren East had little trouble in the first set, scoring the first five points and 10 of the first 11 points. The Lady Raiders finished with 11 kills in the set -- eight by Baleigh Young.
“We knew we needed to put up a big block because (Clinton County) had put up some big numbers,” Yokley said. “We knew we had to be big at the net in order to beat them. I’m proud of our kids from start to finish.”
Clinton County (21-16) bounced back to lead most of the second set. A 5-0 gave the Lady Bulldogs an 8-4 advantage, but they were unable to push the lead higher than four points.
Warren East chipped away, with a Kaytlin Miller kill putting the Lady Raiders in front 18-17 -- a lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the set.
In the third set, Warren East took control about midway through -- riding a strong service game. The Lady Raiders had six aces in the final set -- three from Makenna Rine.
“We’ve worked a lot on our serves and just taking care of the ball,” Yokley said. “We kind of battled serving errors throughout the season, so had to buckle down and really get better in our serving game.”
Young led Warren East with 10 kills. Rine added nine kills and three aces, while Miller had five kills and two aces.
“It’s a really big win for volleyball and Warren East in general,” Rine said. “It’s really important to all of us.”
Warren East advances to face Logan County at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, looking to clinch the program’s first-ever trip to the region championship game.
The two schools met in the Kentucky 2A sectional on Sept. 10, with Logan County rallying from 2-1 down to win 3-2.
“We owe them some payback,” Yokley joked. “They play the same game we do. They are big. They are strong, but we are too. It’s going to be a battle at the net.”
