Lucy Patterson had 19 points as the Warren East girls' basketball team rolled to a 72-47 win over Monroe County in the State Farm 14th vs. 15th District Challenge at Bowling Green High School.
Warren East improved to 3-0, the first 3-0 start since the Lady Raiders started 6-0 in 2007-08.
"Just getting another win, it's great," Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. "It's a great start for them, especially the way we have won those three games. We've had to battle and show real character."
Olivia Price and Tamaya Bailey added 13 points each for the Lady Raiders, while Ella Massingille led Monroe County (1-3) with 12 points.
Warren East will open District 14 play at South Warren at 6 p.m. on Friday.
MCHS 8 14 16 9 - 47
WEHS 14 19 25 14 - 72
MC – Massingille 12, Ford 12, Myatt 5, Bartley 4, Deckard 4, Hatcher 3, Garmon 3, Veach 2, Harlin 2.
WE - Patterson 19, Price 13, Bailey 13, Hymer 8, Forrester 6, Miller 6, Sparks 5, Lindsey 2.
Greenwood 45, Allen County-Scottsville 43
Leia Trinh had 17 points as the Lady Gators bounced back from a one-point loss to Glasgow on Friday to pick up their first win of the season.
Megan Une added 11 points for Greenwood (1-1), which outscored ACS 26-21 in the second half.
Allison Meador has a career high 21 points for Allen County-Scottsville (0-2), while Kaylee Bullington added 12 points.
ACS will host Adair County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, while Greenwood plays at Russell County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
ACSHS 6 16 9 12 - 43
GHS 7 12 16 10 - 45
ACS – Meador 21, Bullington 12, Steenbergen 5, McReynolds 4, Cook 1.
GHS – Trinh 17, Une 11, Keener 7, Grant 6, Gordon 4.
Russell County 64, Warren Central 63
Krisheana Johnson scored 23 points for the Lady Dragons in Saturday's loss to the Lady Lakers.
La Auhnni Lewis added 18 points for Warren Central (0-3), while Kyleigh Ray finished with 12 points.
Star Marcum led Russell County (3-0) with 27 points.
Warren Central will host McLean County at 6 p.m. on Monday.
RCHS 12 18 13 21 - 64
WCHS 14 7 19 23 - 63
RC – Marcum 27, Bault 16, Yates 11, Shearer 6, Elkins 4.
WC – Johnson 23, Lewis 18, Ray 12, Robinson 5, Leach 2, Conner 2, Anthony 1.
