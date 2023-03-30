Bowling Green came out swinging in Thursday's softball matchup against old district rival Warren East.
After absorbing a three-run barrage in the top of the first inning, the Lady Raiders proved more than capable of hitting right back. Paced by Madison Hymer's four-hit day, Warren East regrouped from that early deficit to pick up a 9-5 win at Phil Burkeen Field.
Hymer, batting in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, finished her night 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. East leadoff hitter Haylie Brasel added three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs.
"They've been hitting 1-2 all year," Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. "We move Kenzi Upton up the lineup. So we're just kind of moving people around a little bit. So it was a little bit different tonight, but not a whole lot."
The Lady Raiders, playing their first season in District 15 after years in District 14, fell down by three runs to the Lady Purples in the top of the first inning.
Bowling Green (0-6) got the rally started when leadoff hitter Kendle White -- a Western Kentucky signee -- opened the game with a walk and Anna Rucker followed with a double. JaNyah Perkins drove in the first run with a fielder's choice to third, then Abby Ross brought in another with an RBI single. One batter later, Tanaya Bailey capped the rally with and RBI double to left.
Warren East (6-3) went to work at making up that deficit right away. Brasel left off the bottom of the first with a double and Hymer followed with another double to drive in a run.
Then in the bottom of the second, the Lady Raiders took the lead with a four-run frame. Brasel came up with two runners on and smoked a two-run double left, taking third on the throw home that teammate Addison Lee beat to the plate. Hymer followed with an RBI double, then Lydia Jones finished off the scoring outburst with an RBI single to put her team up 5-3.
East added to the lead in the fourth when Upton drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run.
The Lady Purples got one back in the sixth, courtesy of Bailey. The senior designated player, a basketball standout during the winter, dropped down a perfect bunt for an easy infield single, then advanced two bases on Caroline Sharber's sacrifice bunt. Bailey wasn't satisfied, drawing a pickoff throw to third and starting a rundown that she beat to steal home and get her team back within two runs at 6-4.
"That's the kind of grit that we need all-around," Bowling Green first-year coach Shae Dunn said. "Once we get all of our girls fundamentally sound, I look forward to what we can do."
The Lady Raiders squelched any further rally hopes with another three-run inning in the bottom of the sixth. Jaeleigh Childers poked a single to center field for a bases-loaded RBI, then Lee followed with another to nearly the same spot. Brasel repeated the feat to make it three straight RBI singles to center.
The Lady Purples did plate one last run on Perkins' RBI single to right.
Warren East eighth-grader Jordan Brooks pitched three innings for the win.
"That was her first varsity start in the circle and her first varsity win," McKinney said. "We've got three eighth-grade pitchers. Honestly, they all three throw about the same. Motion might be a little bit different, one might be able to throw one pitch a little bit better, but honestly speed-wise with their pitches they're all three about the same."
Warren East was scheduled to visit Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Bowling Green's next scheduled game is April 13 at District 14 rival South Warren.
"We lost on the scoreboard, but we're winning in the areas we've been working on," Dunn said. "And I'm more proud of them than they'll ever know. The only way we have now is up at this point."
BGHS 300 001 1 -- 5 9 0
WEHS 140 103 x -- 9 13 1
WP: Brooks. LP: Morrison.