So the word is apparently out on Warren East junior Deca Burr.
After scoring a school and Region 4 single-season record 58 goals as a sophomore last season, Burr is not a player opposing defenses plan to lose track of this year.
That much was evident Thursday, when visiting Grayson County assigned a player exclusively to shadow Burr -- at all times. That part of the plan worked, as Burr was held without a goal.
But Warren East (2-0) proved it has other scoring options, getting goals from three different players to secure a 4-0 victory.
"It's not something we didn't think was coming at some points," Lady Raiders coach William Eller said of the close defense against Burr. "I didn't expect it to be that extreme. I mean, it was face-guarding basically like man-to-man defense. We didn't expect it to be to that level, but it's something we knew would come at some point.
"The big thing was that the rest of us can pick up and find those moments to exploit the space that has to leave."
The Lady Raiders struck first and fast, with Rebecca Garmes receiving a cross to on a run in the box and pushing a shot past Lady Cougars goalkeeper Eva Pierce just two minutes into the game.
It looked like the start of a mismatch -- after all, Warren East won its opener 10-0 against Edmonson County, while Grayson County (0-2) lost its first game 10-0 against LaRue County.
The Lady Raiders certainly dominated possession, outshooting the Lady Cougars 16-1 in the first half.
"We had the same thing on Monday night," Eller said of the win against Edmonson. "We created a volume of chances, very few quality in that run. It's that last little technique of being composed and making sure that you're all the way through a ball instead of just tapping it forward in those moments."
East broke its scoring drought early in the second half. Zoe Witherspoon got off a sharp rising shot that Pierce managed to slap away, but Abbie Rigsby was lurking near the top of the box for the second-chance attempt. Rigsby didn't waste it, punching a shot under the crossbar to double the Lady Raiders' lead in the 46th minute.
It was the fourth goal of the season for Rigsby, second-best on the team behind only Burr's six goals.
"I had an opportunity in the first half, the same one actually," Rigsby said. "I just needed my hips to turn. That's what I did and it went in."
Warren East struck again with 19 minutes to play when Christina Miralda received a pass from Madison Roy for a run in the box. Miralda drew out Pierce before slicing a shot past the keeper into the right corner.
Miralda finished off the scoring with four minutes to go, surging into the box to push a deflected corner kick just over the goal line before Pierce could push the ball out.
"Tenacious is a good way to describe her," Eller said of Miralda. "She gets close there and she's going to keep pounding at it until something goes in."
Warren East outshot Grayson 31-2 in the game. Lady Raiders goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers tallied two saves to record the shutout.
"We've just got to work on our touches in towards the goal," Rigsby said. "But I think we can get it by the end of the season."
Pierce had 19 saves for the Lady Cougars.
Warren East is back in action Saturday at Marion County.