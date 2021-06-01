Warren East senior center fielder Lucy Patterson celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.
But instead of getting presents from her teammates, Patterson was the one bearing gifts -- specifically, a key two-run double that helped lift the Lady Raiders over Greenwood 3-1 in the District 14 Tournament on Tuesday at Bowling Green High School.
Warren East (23-12-1) built a three-run cushion early and Emma Markham took it from there in the circle to send the Lady Raiders to the District 14 championship game. Warren East also advances to the Region 4 Tournament, keeping alive a chance to make it three straight region crowns.
“It was really nice,” Patterson said. “All of us were kind of worried before the game because we didn’t know how it would go. It was very nice to get (the win) on my birthday because I have only lost one time playing softball on my birthday and I love birthday Dubs.”
Warren East coach Philip McKinney said he was proud of his team, but also acknowledged the effort from his opponent on Tuesday. Greenwood entered the game ranked No. 19 in the statewide coaches’ poll, with Warren East sitting at 26th.
“It feels really good to win,” McKinney said. “In 2014 us and South Warren were the 2-3 game. We were both over 20 wins on the season and they got us 1-0. Coach (Taylor) Proctor and her Lady Gators definitely deserve to play in the regional tournament this year. They have had an excellent year. Allison Bush, she is one of the best pitchers in the state and has had a heckuva senior year.
“It’s tough in our district. In the 2-3 game either one of the teams could make it to the region final, but only one of them is going to move on.”
The two teams split in the regular season, with both teams earning 3-0 road wins. Tuesday’s rubber match saw Markham and Bush battle pitch for pitch, with a pair of two-out hits by Warren East the difference.
The first came in the top of the first. After the first two batters were retired, Emma Young worked a walk to set the stage for Maude Forrester’s RBI triple that allowed the Lady Raiders to take a 1-0 lead.
One inning later, Harley Stringfield’s two-out single put two runners on and Patterson followed with a two-run double to make the score 3-0.
“It was very big, knowing my first at-bat I did strike out,” Patterson said. “I kinda let the team down because I am supposed to set the tone. I knew I needed to get up there and get us some more runs and not leave the base runners on base.”
The Lady Raiders threatened again in the third with the first two batters reaching base, but Bush settled in from there retiring 15 of the last 16 she faced. Bush finished the game with nine strikeouts, scattering five hits while walking two and hitting a batter.
That allowed Greenwood (21-3) a chance to try to rally.
The Lady Gators didn’t get a hit until the fourth, but Josi Morrison’s triple was followed by an RBI single to make the score 3-1.
Bush doubled in the fifth and Allyson Smith walked to put two on, but Kaitlyn Wilson flew out to right to end the inning. Markham then retired the Lady Gators in order in the sixth and seventh -- striking out the side in the final inning.
“They had the timely hits and that is what it takes to win big ballgames like this,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “You’ve got to play perfect all around and then you’ve got to execute when the time comes and they did. They executed perfectly.”
Markham finished the game with nine strikeouts and two walks, throwing 108 pitches -- 71 for strikes.
“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a fight,” Markham said. “We came out there, put up those runs and worked hard to get this win.”
While the loss was tough for the Lady Gators, Proctor said she told her team they had nothing to hang their heads over.
“We’ve played a very tough schedule,” Proctor said. “They’ve beat some really good teams this season and there is a lot to build off of for the future years. More than anything, I am proud of how they competed. We tried to fight back there at the end, but when you are playing another really good team that is how the cookie crumbles sometimes.”
Warren East advances to face South Warren at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bowling Green High School. The Region 4 Tournament will begin Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex.
WEHS 120 000 0 -- 3 5 0
GHS 000 100 0 -- 1 3 0
WP: Markham. LP: Bush