The Warren East softball team is hoping the third time will be the charm when it opens play in the state softball tournament against Henderson County at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington at 4 p.m. CDT Saturday.
This is the third straight trip to the state tournament for Warren East (26-13-1), with the previous two ending with runner-up finishes. The Lady Raiders enter hopeful that this will be the year they can finally break through and win a state title.
“I really want to win, just one time,” Warren East senior outfielder Lucy Patterson said. “I know we keep getting runner-up, but I just want to win it one time.”
The quest for that elusive state title starts with a familiar opponent in the Region 2 champion. Warren East beat Henderson County 2-1 in the regular season, but Warren East coach Philip McKinney said the Lady Colonels have one of the toughest lineups they have faced this season.
Henderson County hit 35 home runs this season. Taylor Troutman leads the team with 12 homers, three more than the entire Warren East team.
“They have big girls all through the lineup,” McKinney said. “They don’t have speed, slappers like that. They have kids that just come out of their shoes. Henderson County’s lineup is pretty stacked.”
Junior pitcher Emma Markham will look to keep the Henderson County offense in check. Markham is coming off an MVP performance in the Region 4 tournament and has state tournament experience, tossing two innings in a 2019 win against Ashland Blazer.
Markham faced Henderson County in the regular-season meeting, allowing one run and three hits with eight strikeouts. She enters Saturday’s game six strikeouts shy of 350 for the season.
“If you go back and look at her stats, she has been pitching as good as anyone in the state since day one,” McKinney said. “She’s been solid all year. She is one of the best pitchers in the state.”
With a win Saturday, Warren East will advance to face either Green County or Henry County – teams the Lady Raiders also faced in the regular season – in the state quarterfinals on June 18.
The semifinals is scheduled for June 19, with the championship game scheduled for June 20.