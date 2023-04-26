The young ones got it done for Warren East's softball team Tuesday at Phil Burkeen Field.
Eighth-grader Jordan Brooks tallied three hits and held down the catching side of an effective battery with her sister Autumn Brooks, who pitched deep into a 7-4 win over Allen County-Scottsville before giving way to yet another eighth-grader as Tristen Lindsey closed out the victory by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
"We moved the lineup around a little bit, and tonight we let two of the eighth-graders hit," Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. "Jordan started off behind the plate and she was in the two-spot. Her sister pitched and was in the nine spot. They both had good at-bats. They're both good little athletes. Jordan brings a few things different to the table because she slaps and she can play small ball and as you saw tonight she can also double over the outfielder's head."
Warren East (17-10 overall, 2-3 District 15) got going early against visiting ACS. Jordan Brooks drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first inning and Lydia Jones and Haylie Brasel followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. The Lady Raiders scored two runs when Addison Lee's ground ball was misplayed for an error.
The Lady Raiders were back at it in the bottom of the third. Jordan Brooks led off with a single, then advanced two bases on a wild pitch and a passed ball before Jones brought her home with a run-scoring single. Two outs later, Kenzi Upton capped the rally with a two-run double to boost East's lead to 5-0.
Jones played a key role in snuffing out a potential rally by the Lady Patriots in the top of the fourth. Ally Anderson led off by drawing a walk and then stole second, and Brooklyn Oliver followed with a hard shot toward left. Jones speared the ball and threw out the lead runner at third for a fielder's choice.
Later that same inning, Jones made the heads-up play of cutting off a throw from the outfield to home on a double by the Lady Pats' Jacie Rice. Jones snapped a throw back to third and caught the ACS runner trying to dive back into the base the second out of the inning.
"She's a really good shortstop," McKinney said. "I don't think she gets the credit -- she doesn't have a cannon of an arm, she doesn't drive the ball over the fence but she's one of the best infielders and shortstops I've ever had in 24 years. She does a lot of things correctly."
Autumn Brooks breezed through five scoreless innings before Allen County-Scottsville (11-8, 3-2) finally broke through with a sun-aided rally when the glare from sunset forced an error that put leadoff hitter Addy Law on first.
ACS's Hadley Borders followed with a single, then one out later Oliver delivered an RBI double to plate the Lady Pats' first run. Rice drew a walk to load the bases and Aubrey Williams brought in another run with an RBIi groundout. Shiloh Knievel drove in two more runs with a single to left to pull ACS within two runs at 6-4.
The Lady Raiders got one run back in the bottom of the sixth on Jordan Brooks' RBI double, then Lindsey closed out the win with a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
"We really needed (this win)," said Jones, who finished with two hits and two RBIs. "We just need confidence going into the district tournament, which is coming up in a couple weeks."
Warren East is back in action Thursday against Glasgow with a chance to even its district record.
"We haven't played bad all year," McKinney said. "We've had a few bad moments, but as far as a whole game or even a half a game, we haven't played bad."
ACS hosts Westmoreland (Tenn.) on Thursday.