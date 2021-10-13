Warren East's Clara Nesbitt tallied 11 kills and a pair of blocks to lead the host Lady Raiders to a 2-0 (25-16, 25-18) volleyball win over Clinton County on Tuesday.
Baleigh Young added eight kills and five digs, Jamie Phelps had six kills, Jada Knight tallied three kills, two blocks, 31 assists and six digs, Makenna Rine had 17 digs and a pair of aces, Cayden Vandiver totaled 17 digs, Presley Willis finished with nine digs, and Darby Barnett had three kills and five digs in the win.
Warren East (19-15) is back in action Thursday at home against Apollo.
Central Hardin 3, Greenwood 2
Host Greenwood dropped a 3-2 (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, 17-15) decision to Central Hardin on Tuesday.
Olivia Overmohle led the Lady Gators with 16 kills, three blocks and eight digs in the loss. Aubrey Packer added 14 kills, three blocks and eight digs, Olivia Lovell had 11 kills and four digs, Emma Loiars had seven kills, 15 digs and four assists, Addi McEwing finished with six kills and three blocks, Sophia Watterson totaled 47 assists and 10 digs, Emma Schneller totaled 14 digs, eight aces and four assists, and Jada-Kaye Wilson had eight digs.
Greenwood (18-14) visits Logan County on Thursday.