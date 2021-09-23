Warren East senior Clara Nesbitt totaled a match-high 10 kills to lead the visiting Lady Raiders to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-14) volleyball win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Wednesday.
Jamie Phelps added seven kills, Darby Barnett had five kills, 19 digs and three aces, Jada Knight totaled 23 assists, Makenna Rine had 21 digs and 11 aces, and Maude Forrester finished with 13 digs in the win.
Warren East (10-9 overall, 2-5 District 14) was set to return to action Thursday at home against South Warren.
Warren Central (5-18, 0-6) hosts Foundation Christian Academy on Tuesday.