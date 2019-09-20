Host Warren East picked up its first District 14 girls’ soccer win of the season Thursday with a 3-0 shutout of Warren Central.
Connor Mann, Tanaya Bailey and Shelby Trent tallied goals for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (10-5, 1-3) hosts Barren County on Tuesday.
Warren Central (5-6, 0-4) hosts Grayson County on Monday.
Boys’ soccer
Hopkins County Central 3, Butler County 1
Host Butler County dropped a 3-1 decision to Hopkins County Central on Thursday.
Jose Sanchez had the lone goal for the Bears. Goalkeeper Alex Diaz finished with seven save for Butler County (0-13-1), which visits Ohio County on Monday.
Volleyball
Greenwood 3, Warren Central 0
Greenwood picked up a 3-0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-6) victory Thursday at District 14 rival Warren Central.
Katie Howard led the Lady Gators with eight kills and Savannah Stinnett added seven kills. Meg Gore tallied 22 assists, Annee Lasley had eight service aces and five kills and Olivia Overmohle added six kills.
Greenwood (18-2, 8-0) plays Friday in the Willco Tournament in Summit, Tenn.
Warren Central (0-12, 0-8) hosts Caverna on Monday.
