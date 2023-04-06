Warren East's softball team wrapped up play in the Cal Ripken Experience with a pair of wins Wednesday in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
The Lady Raiders topped Taft (Ill.) 10-6 and beat Mason County 10-6 in six innings.
Against Taft, Haylie Brasel went 3-for-4 at the plate, Addison Lee was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Lydia Jones went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Madison Hymer homered and drove in two runs, Kenzie Upton had a double and two RBIs and Autumn Simmons also drove in two runs.
Autumn Brooks started and earned the win, allowing three runs over five innings with one strikeout. Tristen Lindsey earned the save, allowing three runs (two earned) over the final two innings.
Lindsey got the start against Mason County and fired five scoreless innings to earn the win. She allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three, with Jordan Brooks finishing up with a scoreless inning of relief.
Rileigh Jones led the offense with a 3-for-4 effort that included a home run, a triple and three RBIs. Hymer was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Simmons went 2-for-2, Jaeleigh Childers tallied a double and two RBIs, Lydia Jones added an RBI, and Brasel and Alyssa Matlock each chipped in with a double.
Warren East (12-5) is back in action Monday against Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament at Allen County-Scottsville.
Pace 3, South Warren 1
Visiting South Warren dropped a 3-1 decision to Pace (Fla.) on Wednesday.
McLaine Hudson tallied the lone hit and scored the only run for the Spartans. Hudson also stole two bases.
Layla Ogden took the loss, allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings off four hits and three walks. She struck out five.
South Warren (11-2) was set to face West Florida on Thursday in Pensacola, Fla.
Cascade 7, ACS 3
ACS 13, Cascade 0
Allen County-Scottsville split a doubleheader against host Cascade (Tenn.) on Wednesday in Wartrace, Tenn.
After falling 7-3 in five innings in the first game, the Lady Patriots won 13-0 in four innings in the nightcap.
Clara Berry and Payton Hopkins homered in the win for the Lady Patriots, who were scheduled to face Soddy Daisy (Tenn.) in a doubleheader Thursday.
Baseball
Glasgow 8, Henry County 2
Davey Williams tallied a double and two RBIs to lead Glasgow to an 8-2 win over Henry County in the Fort Walton Beach Bash on Wednesday in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.
Easton Jessie doubled, drove in a run and stole two bases, Camden Nolley, Weston Carroll and Connor Davis each tallied an RBI, and Josiah Driver stole two bases in the win.
Zachary Poore started and earned the win with three perfect innings, allowing no hits or walks while fanning six. Willams and Mason Bass worked the final four innings, combining to allow two runs while striking out five.
Glasgow (4-6) wraps up tournament play against Franklin (Ohio) on Friday in Ft. Walton.
Barren County 14, Lincoln County 1
Barren County 5, Southwestern 4
Barren County picked up a pair of wins in the Taylor County Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic on Wednesday, topping Lincoln County 14-1 and beating Southwestern 5-4 at Taylor County.
Against Lincoln, Gavin Coffey was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Braxton Jenkins went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Braydon Brown was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Joey Meyers went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and JP Hyde was 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the win. Cash Moore added a double and two RBIs, Gavin McCord had a double and an RBI, and Tristan Meech, Aiden Keeney, Cameron Crawford and Jacob Spence finished with an RBI apiece.
Hayes Atkinson started and earned the win after tossing three innings, allowing one run off two hits and two walks. Skylar Potter pitched two innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits or walks while striking out five.
Jenkins wen 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases against Southwestern. Sutton Hyde drove in two runs and McCord tallied a home run.
Jenkins picked up the win in relief, allowing four runs (three earned) off four hits and two walks in three innings. He struck outu three. JP Hyde closed it out for the save, allowing no runs over 1 2/3 innings while striking out two.
Barren County (6-5) is set to face Cooper and host Garrard County on Saturday.
Ocean Township 2, Franklin-Simpson 0
Franklin-Simpson dropped a 2-0 decision to Ocean Township (N.J.) on Wednesday at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Garrett Sadler, Brevin Scott, Brady Delk and Colton Wilson each had a single for the Wildcats.
Wilson started and took the loss, allowing a run off one hit in an inning. Payton Brown finished up with five innings of relief, allowing one run off three hits.
Franklin-Simpson (2-12) wrapped up tournament play Thursday morning with an 8-3 loss to Centreville (Va.).
The Wildcats are back in action Monday at Greenwood.