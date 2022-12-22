Warren East’s girls’ basketball team got into the spirit of the holidays on Thursday morning.
The Lady Raiders posted a season-high point total, forced visiting Trinity (Whitesville) into a slew of turnovers and slapped a bow on a present to themselves with a 70-23 victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.
“We have struggled in the last few games to score and put points up on the board,” Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. “Our focus today was defense and hoping that our defense would spark our offense. Our defensive pressure got turnovers and we were able to capitalize with layups, which got us going in the beginning the game. That’s what we were looking forward to doing.
“Just together, they shared the ball and they looked for each other. And we actually hit shots today, so that helps.”
Warren East (2-5) started a little slow on offense, hitting just 6-of-20 shots from the field in the first quarter. Forcing Trinity into 11 first-quarter turnovers helped matters, as East limited them to five shots and built a 14-9 lead.
A 3-pointer by Trinity’s Josie Aull cut the deficit to 17-14 with 5:23 left in the first half, but the Lady Raiders answered with an 8-1 run to stretch the lead to 10 before closing out the first half on a 5-0 spurt capped by Rylee Bratcher’s 3-pointer that made the score 30-17 at halftime.
Warren East wasn’t content with that, as Rileigh Jones opened the second half with six straight points and RaeEllen Jones capped the rally with a jumper that made it 38-17.
Trinity’s Madison McDaniel stemmed the run with a 3-pointer, but East proceeded to blow open the game with a 14-0 run over the next three and a half minutes. RaeEllen Jones did much of that damage with seven points in the stretch. She finished with a game-high 13 points.
“I definitely feel going into this game that we had a lot of energy (right) off the bat from the tipoff,” RaeEllen Jones said. “I feel like we communicated as a team, looked for each other better in this game than we have in the past. I feel like we communicated a lot and we moved the ball fast, quick and that just opened up the floor. And we just knocked down some shots.”
Rileigh Jones added 10 points, Bratcher finished with nine points, and Natajia Alexander and Cecelia Martter tallied eight points each for the Lady Raiders. Warren East forced 38 turnovers in the win.
Aull finished with 10 points to lead Trinity (Whitesville) (0-9).
Warren East is back in action Dec. 27 against Breckinridge County in the DO Classic at Ohio County.
TWHS 9 8 5 1 – 23
WEHS 14 16 22 18 – 70
TW – Aull 10, Morris 4, M. McDaniel 3, Payne 3, E. McDaniel 2, Mills 1.
WE – Ra. Jones 13, Ri. Jones 10, Bratcher 9, Alexander 8, Martter 8, Upton 7, Carver 6, M. Lawson 4, R. Lawson 3, Collins 2.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.