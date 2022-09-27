Warren East’s Makenna Rine (12) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Leyla Spurlock (8) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Ava Kinslow (16) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Jamie Phelps (14) jumps to spike the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Carli Dragoo (8) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Cayden Vandiver (22) serves the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Bayleigh Hopkins (31) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Ana Walker (7) jumps to hit the ball as Warren East’s Baleigh Young (19) jumps to block her in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Jaedyn Mosby (5) serves the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Ava Kinslow (16) sets the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Carli Dragoo (8) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Bayleigh Hopkins (31) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Makenna Rine (12) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Leyla Spurlock (8) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Ava Kinslow (16) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Jamie Phelps (14) jumps to spike the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Carli Dragoo (8) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Cayden Vandiver (22) serves the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Bayleigh Hopkins (31) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Ana Walker (7) jumps to hit the ball as Warren East’s Baleigh Young (19) jumps to block her in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Jaedyn Mosby (5) serves the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Ava Kinslow (16) sets the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren East’s Carli Dragoo (8) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Allen County Scottsville’s Bayleigh Hopkins (31) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville at Warren East High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
It’s been a perfect start in District 15 for the Warren East volleyball team, which made it a clean sweep against district foes with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-19) win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday at Warren East High School.
The newest member of District 15, moving at the start of this school in all sports, got strong play at the net by Baleigh Young and some quality serving throughout to lock up a perfect regular season in district play.
Warren East (13-5 overall, 6-0 District 15) will be the top seed in next month’s district tournament -- looking to earn the program’s first-ever trip to the Region 4 Tournament.
“We are so excited,” Warren East coach Sheila Yokley said.“This is huge for us. This is the first time in history, so we are super proud.”
Warren East broke free midway through the first set -- scoring four straight points to take a 14-10 lead. The Lady Raiders steadily pulled away from there, closing the set out with an ace by Makenna Rine.
Allen County-Scottsville (13-16, 3-3) scored the first three points in the second set before Warren East scored seven of the next nine points to surge back in front. The Lady Raiders closed the set strong behind the serving of Jada Knight -- who was on serve for a 10-0 run that gave Warren East a 2-0 lead in the match.
“It’s like they knew they had to get in there and do it and keep going with it,” Yokely said. “She was on fire on that serving line. She was doing her job, but it was a total team effort. These kids play so well together.”
The Lady Patriots scored the first five points in the final set and led throughout -- the last time at 15-14. Warren East scored three straight to gain the advantage, but ACS answered with back-to-back points to tie it 16-all.
Warren East scored five straight, including a pair of kills by Baleigh Young, to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Lady Raiders continued to pull away, with a Young kill sealing the match and the perfect regular season in district play.
“(It) means a lot,” Young said. “We’ve come a long way from where we were in our last district. We’ve worked really hard, worked on our communication and everything.
“This was definitely one of our big goals.”
Young led Warren East with 11 kills and two aces.
“She’s working so hard on learning to get from one pin to the other,” Yokley said. “She is getting there. Her footwork is getting better. When she is on, she’s on fire.”
Rine had 10 kills and two aces, while Knight had four aces.
Jaedyn Murray led Allen County-Scottsville with six kills and an ace.
Warren East will host Greenwood at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Allen County-Scottsville hosts Edmonson County at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.