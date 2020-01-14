Glasgow beat Clinton County 62-29 on Monday at Cumberland County to pick up its fifth straight win and advance in the 4th Region All “A” Classic.
The Lady Scotties (12-3) held the Lady Bulldogs (2-16) to just five points in the first quarter and held a 38-12 lead at the break before cruising to the victory in the second half.
Ashanti Gore had 18 points and seven rebounds for Glasgow, Dynasti Page and Nina McMurtrey each had 12 points, Kayla Bradley had eight points and Anzley Adwell had seven points and nine assists.
Boys
Clinton County 48, Glasgow 36
The Bulldogs beat the Scotties 48-36 on Monday in the 4th Region All “A” Classic quarterfinals.
Bowen Haney had 12 points for Glasgow (9-9), Sam Bolwing had 10 and Nik Sorrell had seven.
The Scotties’ next scheduled game is Jan. 28 against LaRue County. Clinton County will face Metcalfe County on Thursday in the 4th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.
