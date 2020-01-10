Glasgow overcame a three-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to beat South Warren 37-36 on Friday.
The Lady Scotties (10-3) trailed 29-26 at the end of the third, but four points from Anzley Adwell in the fourth quarter of the low-scoring affair were enough to help Glasgow pick up a third straight win.
Adwell finished with a team-high 12 points, Ashanti Gore had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Kayla Bradley and Nina McMurtrey each had six points for Glasgow. The Lady Scotties will host Todd County Central on Saturday.
Taylor Enlow led South Warren (10-8) with 14 points, Brooke Stevenson had 12 and Lydia Frank had six.
The Spartans will travel to Bowling Green on Tuesday.
ACS 56, Monroe County 53
The Lady Patriots snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 56-53 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Allison Meader led Allen County-Scottsville (3-11 overall, 1-2 District 15) with 15 points and eight rebounds, Taylor Carter had 12 points and six rounds and Chloe Cook had eight points and five rebounds.
The Lady Patriots will travel to Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 54, TCC 25
The Lady Cats knocked down nine 3-pointers to beat the Lady Rebels 54-25 on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson (7-7 overal, 2-1 District 13) was led by a 15-point performance from Alera Barbee. The Lady Cats will host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Boys
South Warren 72, Glasgow 61
The Spartans scored 26 points in the third quarter to pull ahead of Glasgow for a 72-61 win Friday.
The Scotties (8-8) were led by a 31-point performance by Nik Sorrell, who also had nine rebounds in the loss. Sam Bowling added 14 points for Glasgow.
The Scotties will host Todd County Central on Saturday.
South Warren (10-5) will travel to Bowling Green on Tuesday.
ACS 67, Monroe County 52
Owen Stamper scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 67-52 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Jax Cooper added 14 points for the Patriots.
ACS (8-7 overall, 1-2 District 15) is back in action Tuesday at Franklin-Simpson.
