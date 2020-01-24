Glasgow's Ashanti Gore scored a season-high 33 points, but it wasn't enough for the Lady Scotties in a 59-51 loss to Danville on Friday in the All 'A' Girls' Basketball State Tournament quarterfinals at Eastern Kentucky's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Gore added nine rebounds. Nina McMurtrey tallied nine points and Kayla Bradley had seven in the loss.
Glasgow (15-4), which saw its eight-game winning streak end, is back in action Tuesday at Bowling Green.
Russell County 42, South Warren 39
Visiting South Warren dropped a 42-39 decision to Russell County on Friday.
Brooke Stevenson led the Spartans with 21 points. Taylor Enlow added nine for South Warren (11-11), which returns to action Tuesday at home against Warren Central.
Juliah Bault had 17 points and Star Marcum added 15 for the Lakers.
