Last season, Nathan Lawson put the Russell County baseball team in a good position to try to advance to the Region 4 Tournament championship game with a strong pitching performance against Franklin-Simpson that included a no-hitter through 5.1 innings, but the Lakers ultimately fell short in the game.
Fast forward a year, and the now-senior pitcher was again putting his team in a position to advance to the final -- only this time, the Lakers pulled through.
Lawson didn't allow a hit through five innings, Russell County put up a pair of runs in the first inning and added more along the way Tuesday in a 7-3 Region 4 Tournament semifinal victory over Bowling Green at Western Kentucky University's Nick Denes Field.
"He's been there for us all year long," Russell County coach David Rexroat said. "He did a great job, I felt like, keeping them off stride. No hits through four and a half or five there, and then the rain comes. When a kid's throwing hard, it's hard for him to come back after rain and I was hoping to get one more and we didn't, but we brought the lefty (Cody Luttrell) and he finished them off there -- great Bowling Green ballclub."
Lawson earned the victory on the mound, allowing no hits and no runs through the first four innings before the game took a nearly two-hour weather delay. By that time, the Lakers had built a 6-0 lead and tacked on another run shortly after the game resumed. He finished with six strikeouts, including one to end the fifth after the delay.
"I tell you what, (Lawson) was lights out, and I don't know how much anybody would really score or produce off him," Bowling Green coach Nathan Isenberg said. "He was locked in."
Bowling Green found life in the sixth, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Patrick Forbes picked up the Purples' first hit with a single to lead off the inning and later scored his team's first run on an error. Bowling Green tacked on two more runs, scoring on a wild pitch and a single from Blake Ginter to make it a 7-3 game, before Luttrell entered the game and shut the defending Region 4 champions down.
Luttrell struck out three straight batters to end the inning, and struck out the side in order in the seventh to close out the victory for Russell County. He threw 29 pitches and is expected to be available for the championship, according to Rexroat.
"You hope there's a hit or some contact that's going to score. We didn't do it. That's part of it. We tried to scratch and claw and put ourselves in the best situation that we could to give ourselves a chance," Isenberg said. "Once again, they're a good team and the lefty they brought in was pretty darn good, too.
"We talked about it before the game -- you've got to execute. When you play good teams, you've got to execute. You can't show up and win with your B-game or your C-game, you have to bring your A-game."
For Rexroat, the victory was special. In his 22 years as the program's head coach, each class has played in at least one region championship game, he says.
"I was very proud of this bunch because this was the year -- because of COVID and everything -- we hadn't done it. We kept that streak going," Rexroat said. "Every senior within their four years has played in the regional championship."
Lawson had some early wiggle room as the Lakers' offense attacked first. Russell County's first three batters of the game walked and the Lakers turned it into two runs -- Trace Stringer scored on a groundout to second from Nick Aaron and Mayes Gosser came home on a wild pitch.
Russell County added two more in the third with a two-run single from Aidan Antle, and made it a 7-0 game with three runs in the fifth. Gosser and Lawson started the inning with back-to-back doubles -- Lawson narrowly missed out on a homer with a ball off the top of the wall in left-center -- and Antle brought home another run with an infield single before the game was paused. When it resumed, Russell County had two runners on and -- after Bowling Green replaced starting pitcher Dawson Hall with Forbes -- the Lakers plated their final run with back-to-back hit batters.
Hall allowed five hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Forbes settled in and retired the final seven batters he faced with six strikeouts in that stretch.
Bowling Green's season comes to a close at 25-10 with the loss. The Purples have 10 seniors on their roster.
Russell County will now wait to see who it will face in the Region 4 championship game. Because of the weather delay, the second semifinal between Warren East and Clinton County scheduled for Tuesday was pushed back to a noon first pitch Wednesday. The championship game, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, will be played Thursday at the earliest, with a start time still to be determined.
RCHS 202 030 0 – 7 5 2
BGHS 000 003 0 – 3 3 3
WP: Lawson. LP: Hall.