Greenwood’s Jacob Lang shot an even-par 72 to finish tied for the ninth in the Greenwood Gator Boys’ Invitational on Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Madison Central’s Warren Thomis was the individual winner, shooting a 3-under 69. Taylor County’s Luke Coyle and Madisonville-North Hopkin’s Jackson Hill finished tied for second one shot back.
Madison Central claimed the team title with a 290, edging Louisville Trinity by one shot. Greenwood finished fifth with Bowling Green ninth and South Warren 11th.{&end}