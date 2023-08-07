Greenwood senior Jacob Lang’s stellar run continued at Monday’s Greenwood Gator Boys’ Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club.
Lang fired a sizzling 7-under par 65 to earn the individual crown – part of a one-two punch with teammate Layton Richey that helped Greenwood earn the team title as well. Richey finished runner-up with a 4-under 68, the only other golfer to finish under par.
Lang, a University of Kentucky commit, added to his resume with Monday’s win – part of a three-week stretch that has included victories in the Bowling Green Junior Championship, the Spartan Clash and the Kentucky Cup.
Lang said consistency has been key to his recent success.
“One thing I feel like I have really done is just hit my tee shots really well,” Lang said. “I’m keeping myself in play, avoiding big numbers. After I hit a good drive, I have a good approach. If I don’t hit it too close, my putter has been really hot recently as well. I’ve just really been playing steady, smart golf.”
On Monday Lang played bogey-free, with seven birdies and 11 pars. He finished 3-under on the front nine and closed with birdies on three out of the last five holes.
Lang said Monday’s performance was a big confidence boost going forward, having success – albeit in different conditions – on the same course that annually hosts the state golf tournament.
“I felt like the pins were definitely not as hard as they usually are, but I thought with this wind it made it hard,” Lang said. “This wind today was really bad all day. I kinda just stayed down and went for the middle of the greens.
“.. Just know when to attack, and the rest is history.”
Richey was also able to limit the mistakes with five birdies and one bogey. He finished 2-under on the back nine after shooting the 2-under on the front nine as well.
“I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens,” Richey said. “The putter was working really well. I didn’t three putt.”
Glasgow’s Jase Cook finished with an even-par 72. Bowling Green’s Ben Davenport and Reed Richey, Allen County-Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge and Marshall County’s Ryan Stokes finished tied for fourth with a 2-over 72.
Greenwood finished with a team score of 295, five shots better than runner-up Bowling Green.
Lang and Richey were joined by Ryan Loairs (78) and Jake Russell (84).
“You look at the scoreboard, the competition speaks for itself,” Greenwood coach Garrett Kastelic said. “A really good Bowling Green team that has been neck-and-neck with us all year long, and then Glasgow. It’s just a good feeling to get a win and have our top two golfers, Jacob Lang and Layton Richey, come out on the top too. There is no (better) feeling for a coach than that.”
Richey and Davenport were joined by Graham Hightower (75) and Ty Wilson (77) to fire a team score of 300.
“It’s hard to play defense in golf,” BG coach Adam Whitt said. “Reed and Ben have been so good for us all year. They ran into a buzzsaw today. In golf, you tip your hat and move on to the next one. I thought Ty and Graham gave us what we needed. Early in the year that is what we need to do, get Ty and Graham to kind of come back to earth a bit and they’ve done that. We’ve been consistent. We were consistent today.
“If it is the state tournament and you shoot 300 in the first round, you feel really good about it. Today we just ran into two really good performances.”
Marshall County finished third with a 309, while Glasgow was fourth with a 312.{&end}