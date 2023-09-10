Greenwood’s Jacob Lang feels right at home at Bowling Green Country Club.
That comfortableness showed during Saturday’s Bowling Green Invitational Tournament, with Lang carding a 4-under par 68 to take the individual title. Lang won by two strokes to earn his second individual title at Bowling Green Country Club this season.
Lang could have a chance at a trifecta with the state tournament once again hosted by BGCC.
“My confidence level is very high going into the state tournament, if I make it, obviously,” Lang said.
Lang said he approached Saturday’s event like any other round.
“I didn’t really change my game plan,” Lang said. “I play here every day, so I have a lot of information about this course – where to play shots and stuff like that. I just play like it is another day out there. Obviously it is going to be a little more serious in about a month, but at the end of the day, I just want to go out here, have a good time. I was lucky enough to play with one of my buddies (Reed Richey). I’ll be seeing him pretty much the rest of the year. It’s one of those things where I feel like when I am at ease and having fun, that’s when I play my best golf.”
He said the driver was the key to his success Saturday.
“I just kept myself in play,” Lang said. “Keeping the driver in the fairway, giving me the opportunity with the irons and wedges. I played well on Par 5s and made a birdie on 11. It was one of those days where I was playing steady, didn’t have a bogey. Just went out there, played my game and made a couple of putts.”
With the region tournament a little over a week away, Lang said his approach really won’t change much.
“I’m going to be a lot more serious in the next coming weeks because we have a bunch of big tournaments coming up, but at the same time, I have to enjoy the game,” Lang said. “Honestly just go out there and do what I know I can do.”
Madison Central’s Warren Thomis and Christian Academy of Louisville’s Brady Smith finished at 2-under. Bowling Green’s Reed Richey was one of three players to finish tied for fourth with an even-par 72. Richey finished fourth overall based on a scorecard tiebreaker.
“I really like where I am mentally going into the postseason,” Richey said. “I didn’t have my best today and was able to get through with a good round. I just kind of competed the whole day. That’s what you need going into the postseason. It’s not always about who is hitting it the best, but really who can just keep your nerves down and control the moment.”
Richey said he wasn’t good off the tee and the short game lost him a few holes, but overall he was pleased with his effort.
“I just rallied back the last six and reminded myself that I had a lot of shots to get back,” Richey said.
Richey led a Bowling Green team that finished second with a team score of 301, two shots back of team champion Madison Central. The Purples tied with Christian Academy of Louisville, but won on the fifth-player tiebreaker.
In addition to Reed, Ben Davenport carded a 75, Graham Hightower finished with a 4-over 76 and Ty Wilson carded an 81.
“It certainly shows we can compete and battle with everyone out here,” Richey said. “We just have to get a few shots back and not waste some. We know come October the place is going to be playing tougher, so we have some preparing to do.”
Among local golfers, Barren County’s Jameson Corbin finished tied for eighth with a 1-over 73.
Allen County-Scottsville finished fifth in the team standings, led by a 2-over 74 from Eli Stamper.