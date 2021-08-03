Greenwood’s Michael Lang edged Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber on the second playoff hole to win the SOKY Shootout at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville on Tuesday.
Lang and Reber finished with a 2-under par 70, with Lang winning in the playoff after recording pars on both holes.
Barren County’s Jameson Corbin finished third with an even-par 72. Four golfers – Greenwood’s Jacob Lang, Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash, Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship and Todd County Central’s Jase Paul Hampton – tied for fourth at 1-over 73.
Greenwood won the team event with a 293, 11 shots better than runner-up Bowling Green. Franklin-Simpson finished third with a 316.
Cruce finishes ninth at South Warren Invitational
South Warren’s Anslee Cruce carded a 6-over 76 to finish ninth in the South Warren Lady Spartans Invitational on Tuesday at CrossWinds Golf Course.
Marshall County won the team title, led by individual winner Trinity Beth – who shot a 5-under 65 to beat teammate Megan Hertter by six shots.
Madisonville-North Hopkins finished second in the team standings, with Bowling Green third and Greenwood fourth.
Macy Meisel led Bowling Green with an 83 to tie for 16th. Emma Harmon led Greenwood with an 80 to finish tied for 11th.