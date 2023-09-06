Warren East junior Izayah Larkins and freshman Adoraim Rodriguez each scored a goal as the visiting Raiders won their third straight game with a 2-0 victory against Grayson County in boys' soccer action Tuesday.
Steven Rodriguez added an assist in the win.
Goalkeepers Christopher Cruz-Terrones (four saves) and Sean Sublett (three saves) combined to record the shutout for Warren East (4-4), which hosts Edmonson County on Thursday.
Greenwood 5, Glasgow 0
Joe Padgett scored a pair of goals to boost visiting Greenwood to its fourth straight win with a 5-0 victory against Glasgow on Tuesday.
Andy Alfaro, Dylan Goad and Kaden Smith added goals, and Bawi Thawng, Anthony Hercules, Carlos Hercules and Maung Hsa each tallied an assist for the Gators.
Goalkeeper Lennox Alexander made four saves to preserve the shutout for Greenwood (4-5), which hosts Bullitt East and Pulaski County on Saturday in the Greenwood Supercopa.
Glasgow (8-2-1) hosts District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Barren County 6, ACS 1
Carson Collins notched a hat trick with three goals to lead visiting Barren County to a 6-1 win against District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Alan Edberg added a goal and two assists, Cameron Shores and Max Bennett each scored a goal, John Edberg tallied three assists and Jehu Garcia-Hernandez also had an assist for the Trojans.
Goalkeeper Tristan Brooks finished with five saves for Barren County (5-6 overall, 2-2 district), which as slated to host Hart County on Wednesday.
ACS (0-8, 0-4) visits district rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Hart County 2, FCA 1
Visiting Foundation Christian Academy dropped a 2-1 decision to Hart County on Tuesday.
William Cummins scored an unassisted goal for the Falcons in the loss.
Goalkeeper Caden Ayres finished with 21 saves for FCA (3-5), which faces Russellville in the 4th Region All 'A' Classic on Saturday.
Girls' Soccer
South Warren 7, Barren County 1
Emersyn Cox scored three goals for a hat trick as visiting South Warren rolled to a 7-1 win against Barren County on Tuesday.
Addison Boor totaled two goals and three assists, Elda Mustafic also scored two goals and Riley Moore tallied three assists for the Spartans.
Goalkeepers Caitlin Kincaid and Emma Beavers combined for two saves for South Warren (5-5-1), which hosts Apollo on Thursday.
Barren County (5-4-1) is at District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Bowling Green 5, White House (Tenn.) 1
Homestanding Bowling Green got goals from five different players in Tuesday's 5-1 win against White House (Tenn.) that ended early due to inclement weather.
Adelyn Drane, Mia Greenwell, Reagan Wheeler, Teegan Correa and Maggie Morris each scored a goal for the Lady Purples.
Bowling Green (6-3) takes on Station Camp (Tenn.) in Smoky Mountain Cup on Friday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Volleyball
Logan County 3, Russellville 0
Aubrey Sears finished with seven kills to pace visiting Logan County to a 3-0 (25-6, 25-5, 25-11) win against District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Caroline Ham added five kills and two aces, Kirsten Harris had three kills, a block and six aces, Annika Garcia and Emily McIntosh had three kills apiece, Sloan Coursey tallied three kills, 13 assists and seven aces, Kambell Porter had eight assists, Lydia Owens totaled seven digs and eight aces and Lindy Mitchell added six digs and a pair of aces for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (7-5, 4-0) hosts Henderson County on Thursday.
Russellville (0-9, 0-5) visits Butler County on Thursday.
Barren County 2, Caverna 0
Ann Ashley Atkinson tallied 12 kills and three blocks to lead host Barren County to a 2-0 (25-11, 25-10) win against Caverna on Tuesday.
Maude Forrester added seven kills three aces, Ally Buie had six kills and 10 aces, Katelyn Huffaker had five kills and a pair of aces, Mia Long totaled 30 assists and six aces, and Julia Coomer added five aces for the Trojanettes, who won their fifth straight match.
Barren County (10-5) hosts District 15 foe Warren East on Thursday.
Green County 3, South Warren 1
Visiting Green County earned a 3-1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17) victory over South Warren on Tuesday.
Zoie Elrod had 14 kills and eight digs, and Lila Britt finished eight kills, six blocks and four digs for the Spartans in the loss. Lucy Hodgkins added four kills and five digs, Emma Russell had three kills and three blocks, Julie Goodwin added three kills, Adriana Huggins tallied 17 assists, seven digs and three aces, Taylor Brock added 14 assists, McKenzie Garrison had 23 digs, Avery Jones had 14 digs, Charli Hargett had nine digs and Isabella Hernandez added eight digs.
South Warren (4-8) visits District 14 rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Monroe County 2, Glasgow 0
Visiting Monroe County captured a 2-0 (25-18, 25-15) win against Glasgow on Tuesday.
For the host Scotties, Josie Bowling had seven kills, Breonia Mack tallied four kills, Aubree Norris had 11 assists and Emma Bishop finished with 15 digs.
Glasgow (1-7) is at District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Russell County 2, ACS 0
Russell County picked up a 2-0 (25-18, 25-10) win against host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Jaedyn Mosby had five kills and six digs, and Kaitlyn Duncan added three kills for the Lady Patriots in the loss. Georgie Tabor had three kills, 12 assists and 12 digs, Ava Kinslow also tallied 12 digs and Hayden Lee had seven digs.
ACS (8-7) hosts District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.