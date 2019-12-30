Kamden Lawrence scored 21 points to lead Warren Central’s boys’ basketball team to a 62-51 win over Boyd County in the Ashland Invitational third-place game on Sunday.
Dre Boyd added 12 points and Tresor Nishimwe had 11 for the Dragons.
Warren Central (6-2) is back in action Jan. 2 on the road against Bullitt East in the South Oldham Classic.
Girls
Owensboro Catholic 48, South Warren 35
Host South Warren dropped a 48-35 decision to Owensboro Catholic in the FNB Holiday Bash third-place game on Sunday.
Brooke Stevenson paced the Spartans with 16 points.
South Warren (8-7) returns to action at home Jan. 3 against Metcalfe County.
Crittenden County 54, Allen County-Scottsville 48
Crittenden County topped host Allen County-Scottsville 54-48 in the South Central Bank-Halton Classic on Sunday.
Allison Meador led the Lady Patriots with 17 points. Jaylee Covington added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Chloe Cook had nine points for ACS.
Allen County-Scottsville (2-8) hosts Russell County on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.