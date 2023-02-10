Reagan Lawson puts in a little spare time in the Warren East auxiliary gym -- maybe sometimes in the driveway, even -- for the situation she encountered on Friday night against visiting Warren Central.
The Lady Raiders senior guard had less the second -- 0.6, to be exact -- to pick up a ball rolled from her own baseline and launch a long, long 3-point try. Lawson did it, swishing a bomb from well past the half-court line for a buzzer-beating 3 that gave her team plenty of momentum heading into the break.
Warren East maintained that momentum despite a serious challenge from the Lady Dragons to claim a 44-36 win and snap an eight-game losing streak.
"Not usually that far out, but I do practice every day," said Lawson, who finished with a game-high 14 points. "Usually out in the auxiliary gym on a shooting machine."
Lawson's shot pushed the Lady Raiders' halftime lead to five points at 18-13, and she carried that hot shooting into the third quarter by making the first three field goals for the Lady Raiders including another 3-pointer. Her bucket off a drive in the lane up her team up by eight at 25-17 with 5:30 left in the third, but Warren Central (4-21) still had plenty of fight.
Two straight baskets in the paint by Aida Akhmedova and a bucket under the rim by Jaliyah Bailey had the Lady Dragons back within two at 25-23, but the Lady Raiders closed out the quarter on a 6-1 run to stretch the lead back out.
Warren Central, which has lost 16 of its last 17 games, refused to lay down. Another 6-0 run in the fourth capped by Akhmedova's layup got the Lady Dragons back within one, then another driving score by junior point guard gave her team a chance to tie the game up with 2:28 to play. Akhmedova missed the bonus free throw, and Warren East (6-18) got a crucial spurt of offense from sophomore guard Kenzie Upton.
Upton's back-to-back scores in the paint pushed the lead back out to five at 39-34. Upton scored six of her 10 points in the fourth.
"I know I'm really small, but I've got a lot of strength and I work really hard so I hope it does pay off," Upton said.
The Lady Dragons got back within three on Briana Frausto's layup with 1:03 to play, but Central was forced to foul on the ensuing possession and East's Rylee Bratcher knocked down both free throws in a double-bonus situation. Bratcher ended up hitting 5-of-6 free throws over that final stretch to lock up the win -- the first against a Region 4 opponent this season.
The victory provided needed momentum for the Lady Raiders with district tournament play approaching fast.
"Always nice to get a win -- it's been a little bit," Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. "We've been in a lot of our ballgames. We just couldn't close out. This ballgame it was important that we did that, hit some free throws there at the end. We were able to also go in at the half because of that half-court shot from Reagan with some energy."
Warren Central finished with a commanding 39-23 rebounding advantage, with Frausto leadin the way with 15 boards. Akhmedova finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, Kennedee Robinson had 11 points andJaliyah Bailey -- who fouled out early in the fourth -- tallied eight points and seven rebounds.
A rough night at the free-throw line, where the Lady Dragons hit just 4-of-14 attempts, plus coming out on the worse end in turnover margin cost Central a chance to seize its own momentum.
"You've got to turn some of those offensive rebounds into points," Warren Central coach Anthony Hickey said. "We're getting better at it, so its good to have some positives in outrebounding them. We've just got to put the ball in the hole."
WCHS 7 6 11 12 -- 36
WEHS 8 10 13 13 -- 44
WCHS -- Akhmedova 11, Robinson 11, J. Bailey 8, Frausto 6.
WEHS -- R. Lawson 14, Upton 10, Bratcher 7, An. Pearson 6, M. Lawson 3, Carver 2, K. Lawson 2.