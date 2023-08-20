A few future grandpas will have a tale to tell from Saturday night's Rafferty's Bowl at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The yarns will need no embellishment in the spinning some 50 or 60 years from now, either – not necessary.
In the season opener for both teams, Lexington Christian Academy and Bowling Green produced a game no participating player – or fan in attendance – will ever forget. LCA's 56-52 victory had it all – an electrifying start, a rousing comeback by the home team, a dizzying eight lead exchanges over the final two quarters and some simply phenomenal individual performances.
Instant classic, indeed.
LCA senior running back Brady Hensley, named the game's offensive most valuable player, ran the ball 30 times for 402 yards and five touchdowns – he also tallied five receptions for 87 yards and two more scores to pile up 489 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns in four quarters.
Throw in the performance of Eagles senior quarterback Cutter Boley, a Kentucky commit, and LCA finished with a staggering 800 yards of total offense.
"Coach Oakley (Watkins), our offensive coordinator, came up with a great game plan, the o-line and receivers killed it and opened up tons of holes for me," Hensley said. "And obviously the holes are going to be bigger when you have Cutter Boley back there and them guarding the pass."
Bowling Green (0-1) trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half, but the Purples would not quit. Deuce Bailey's 14-yard touchdown pass to Trevy Barber followed by Max Buchanon's 19-yard pick-six interception return got the Bowling Green back with four points at 28-24 with 2:57 left in the second quarter.
The Purples rode that momentum into the second half, grabbing their first lead since the game's opening play – Barber's 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown – when Bailey stood tall in the pocket and dumped a short pass over a blitz to Javen Huddleston for a 64-yard touchdown play that put BG up 31-28.
LCA answered with Hensley's 40-yard touchdown run to retake the lead and hold it into the fourth quarter.
Bowling Green came up with another huge defensive play early in the fourth when Grayson Newman scooped up a fumble and returned it 38 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Eagles responded once more, this time through the air as Boley (22-of-35 passing for 342 yards, 3 TDs) connected with Hensley on a 48-yard touchdown play that put LCA back ahead 42-38 with 6:49 to play.
This one was still far from over.
Bailey directed Bowling Green back down the field before connecting with Christopher Sweeney on a quick strike to the sideline that turned into a 13-yard touchdown pass – Purples up, 45-42.
LCA turned once more to Hensley and he didn't disappoint, finishing off a four-play, 75-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to put his team in front 49-45 with 2:24 to play.
Bailey (31-of-42 passing for 478 yards, 4 TDs) hit back instantly, firing a dart to Matthew Klein in the middle of the field for stunning 72-yard touchdown pass for a one-play scoring drive that gave BG a 52-49 lead with 2:09 to play.
The Eagles kept coming, moving the ball 58 yards in eight plays down to the Purples' 11-yard line. Hensley got the call one more time, sweeping out to the right sideline with blockers leading the way. The first 10 yards were easy, but Hensley had to earn the final yard on his own by spinning at the goal line and backing through a tackle into the end zone.
With only 27 seconds left, the Purples tried once again to answer. But with eight seconds to go and half the field still to cover, LCA finally clamped down on pass coverage and left Bailey with nowhere to throw as time ran out.
"They are a great team," Hensley said of Bowling Green. "You know, we've got a lot of fight in us but they're an absolutely great team. They came well prepared – we jumped all over them, but they're a great team and they were able to battle back. We had to face some adversity just like coach (Doug Charles) has been talking about the whole year and we were able to battle back and get the win."
Barber opened the game with a bang with his 90-yard kickoff return for a score, but LCA needed less than two minutes to answer as Boley made his first connection with Hensley for a 7-yard touchdown strike.
Hensley's 62-yard touchdown run gave the Eagles their first lead at 13-7 midway through the first quarter, then he broke off a 71-yard TD run in early in the second quarter.
"I mean, I'm not lying – I had nightmares during the week because I knew their offense was really good and I knew we had eight new starters on defense," Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. "I thought at times they settled in and played well, but we just couldn't pull it together consistently."
Braden Widener's 37-yard field goal gave the Purples some life, but Boley slashed the defense again with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Will Rich that put the Eagles up 28-10 with 5:45 left in the first half.
The Purples finished with 509 yards of total offense. Sweeney had nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, Barber tallied eight receptions for 101 yards and a score, Ethan Warder had six catches for 83 yards, Klein finished with four catches for 119 yards and a score, and Huddleston tallied two catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Huddleston led the Purples with 42 rushing yards, but Bowling Green managed just 31 yards net on the ground.
"We had a little moment there where I thought are we going to fold our tent or not, and we didn't," Spader said. "We continued to battle and fight, but you have to eliminate the stupid – the turnovers and the blown assignments on defense. A really good offense and a young defense – it just wasn't a good mix."
The Purples are back in action Friday at Owensboro.
LCA 13 15 7 21 – 56
BGHS 7 17 7 21 – 52
First quarter
BG – Trevy Barber 90 kickoff return (Braden Widener kick), 11:45
LCA – Brady Hensley 7 pass from Cutter Boley (Will Howell kick), 10:09
LCA – Hensley 62 run (kick failed), 5:39
Second quarter
LCA – Hensley 71 run (BJ Evans run), 11:17
BG – Widener 37 field goal, 8:05
LCA – Will Rich 10 pass from Boley (Howell kick), 5:45
BG – Barber 14 pass from Deuce Bailey (Widener kick), 3:53
BG – Max Buchanon 19 interception return (Widener kick), 2:57
Third quarter
BG – Javen Huddleston 64 pass from Bailey (Widener kick), 9:43
LCA – Hensley 40 run (Howell kick), 6:59
Fourth quarter
BG – Grayson Newman 38 fumble return (Widener kick), 11:17
LCA – Hensley 48 pass from Boley (Howell kick), 6:49
BG – Christopher Sweeney 13 pass from Bailey (Widener kick), 4:01
LCA – Hensley 9 run (Howell kick), 2:24
BG – Matthew Klein 72 pass from Bailey (Widener kick), 2:09
LCA – Hensley 11 run (Howell kick), 0:27