BROWNSVILLE – Edmonson County football coach Nathan Smith got a present for this season, courtesy of Uncle Sam.
Two senior Wildcats – Clay Walden and Arey Dubrin – left in May for basic training prior to military service and got back during the first week of August. To paraphrase John Candy's Dewey Oxburger from the 1981 movie "Stripes" – Edmonson County got back two lean, mean fighting machines just in time for football season.
"They've come back and they look pretty good," Smith said. "They've got a little leg up on everybody else. I tell them we're America's team – we've got two warriors."
Edmonson County went through its share of battles on the football field last season en route to a 6-7 record that included a pair of Class 2A state playoff victories.
Much of that team returns this season, led by three-year starting quarterback Jon Smith. Now a senior, Smith fought through an injury-plagued season to pass for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 286 yards and three scores.
"He missed two games last year for us, but fought through it and ended up having a pretty productive season," Nathan Smith said. "We just weren't able to use him in the offense the way we had planned going into it. He's a pretty good runner, so we wanted to run him around a little bit, but once he started getting hurt we just couldn't afford to do that."
As the season wore on, the Wildcats started to lean more heavily on the ground game and Matthew Shaw emerged as a breakout star. As a sophomore, Shaw ran for a team-high 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns.
"He really kind of came on toward the end of the year," Smith said. "We just started running the ball after we kind of figured out what he can do. It really increased our level of football that we were playing once he was pounding on people and getting the rock a lot. He's a big guy – about 205 pounds, downhill runner – not super-fast, but kind of shifty. He's the shiftiest 200-pound running back that I've ever coached."
More good news for Edmonson County – the starting offensive line is all back this year in left tackle Jace Conder, left guard Octavio Trejo, center Michael Shaw, right guard Skylar Compton and right tackle Dalton Malone.
They've all been playing since they were sophomores and some as freshmen, so it's just a lot of experience," Jon Smith said. "It will be better for us this season."
There's plenty more skill rejoining Jon Smith and Matthew Shaw, as well, including last year's leading receiver Isaiah Johnson (450 receiving yards, 4 TDs). Johnson also finished second on the team in rushing with 327 yards and five scores.
"We're returning our whole offensive line, quarterback, leading receiver and leading rusher," Nathan Smith said. "That's some really good pieces for us to build off of. We have 17 seniors coming back this year."
Walden will also see time at receiver after tallying 13 catches for 251 yards and three touchdowns last year. He's looking forward to suiting up in the fall after spending a hot summer for nine weeks at boot camp for the U.S. Army in Fort Sill, Okla.
"Since quarantine happened, a lot of people were indoors and not working out," Walden said. "A lot of football people, I feel, didn't get the exercise they needed. So me being away, I think I got better."
The Wildcats did suffer a big graduation loss on defense. Brock Stethen, who set a single-season school record with 153 tackles last year, must be replaced this season.
"Most of them were solo tackles – he was pretty good," Nathan Smith said. "I'm hoping our defensive ends, I felt like toward the end of the season our defensive line really meshed, so maybe they can pick it up from there and just distribute it out among them instead of putting it all on one guy."
That group – noseguard Preston Mills, defensive tackle Gage Abney and defensive ends Tucker Dockery and Daniel Pereria – accounted for 10 sacks last season.
Matt Shaw and Logan Davis are slated to fill the linebacker slots, while the secondary features a couple sophomores moving up in Daren Alexander and Zander Bass.
Johnson, a big-play performer last year with at team-high five interceptions – including two returned for touchdowns – should anchor that unit along with Walden, Dubrin and Jon Smith.
"I think with the experience and everything we do together as a team, we'll be fine coming into the first game," Johnson said.
Edmonson County 2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 11 – Hancock County
Sept. 18 – Metcalfe County
Sept. 25 – at Warren East
Oct. 1 – at Monroe County
Oct. 9 – Russellville
Oct. 16 – at Green County
Oct. 23 – Clinton County
Oct. 30 – Barren County
Nov. 6 – at Butler County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.